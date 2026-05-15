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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know

The NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy has created panic among lakhs of medical aspirants across India. After allegations surfaced that parts of the question paper were leaked before the May 3 exam, students and parents were left waiting for clarity on the future of the test.

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know (Via X)
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 20:45 IST

The NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy has left lakhs of medical aspirants across the country worried and uncertain about their future. Soon after the entrance exam was conducted on May 3, allegations began circulating that parts of the question paper had been leaked before the test. Since then, students and parents have been anxiously waiting for a clear decision from authorities on whether the exam would be cancelled or a re-exam would be held. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now officially announced that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted again following concerns over alleged irregularities and the reported paper leak.

Will NEET UG 2026 Be Cancelled Or Will A Re-Exam Be Conducted?

The NTA has confirmed that the earlier examination has been cancelled and a fresh exam will be organised to ensure fairness in the admission process. Reports indicate that the re-exam is likely to be held on June 21, 2026.

Officials have also clarified that candidates will not have to fill out new application forms or pay any extra fee. Existing registrations will remain valid, while fresh admit cards and updated exam city slips will be released before the re-exam.

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The announcement has brought some relief to students who were demanding equal opportunities for all candidates after the controversy surfaced.

What Happened In The NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case?

The issue gained attention after reports claimed that certain questions from the NEET UG 2026 paper had allegedly appeared online before the examination took place. As complaints increased from different states, central agencies and law enforcement authorities began reviewing the matter.

Soon after, the Centre ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. The controversy sparked protests and anger among students, many of whom called for stricter security measures and transparent action from authorities.

The case has once again raised serious concerns over the security and management of large-scale competitive examinations in India.

What Has NTA Said About The Controversy?

According to the NTA, the decision to cancel the exam was taken to protect the credibility of the medical entrance process. Officials stated that maintaining transparency and trust among students was the top priority.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also indicated that NEET may shift to a computer-based format from next year in an attempt to reduce the chances of paper leaks and malpractice.

Meanwhile, students have been advised to follow only official updates issued by the NTA and avoid relying on rumours spreading across social media platforms.

How Will This Affect Results And Counselling?

Since the original exam has been cancelled, the previous responses and scores will no longer be considered valid. Fresh results, merit lists and ranks will now be prepared based on the upcoming re-exam.

The controversy is also expected to delay the counselling process for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses. Revised counselling schedules are likely to be announced after the fresh examination and result declaration.

What Should Students Do Now?

For many students, the sudden cancellation has been emotionally exhausting after months of preparation and stress. However, experts suggest that aspirants should stay calm, continue revising and avoid getting distracted by online speculation.

Students are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates related to exam dates, admit cards and counselling schedules. With the re-exam now confirmed, candidates still have a chance to improve their performance and secure admission to their preferred medical colleges.

READ MORE: Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know
Tags: NEET 2026 controversyNEET paper leak caseNEET UG 2026 exam dateNEET UG 2026 paper leakNEET UG 2026 re examNEET UG cancelledNEET UG counselling 2026NEET UG latest newsNTA NEET latest updateNTA re exam notice

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know

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