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Home > Education News > Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) on Friday declared the Kerala SSLC results 2026.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 15:27 IST

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) announced the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on Friday with an overall pass percentage of 99.07 percent. Lakhs of Kerala Class 10 students can now retrieve their scorecards via official result portals. Senior officials from the education department announced the Kerala SSLC 2026 in a press conference. The announcement was made by General Education Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and Director of General Education N.S.K. Umesh. This year, more than 4.17 lakh students had taken the Kerala SSLC examinations conducted across thousands of centres in the state. 

What is the Kerala SSLC 2026 pass percentage

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 was announced with an overall pass percentage of 99.07 percent, maintaining the state’s record of performing well in the Class 10 board examinations. In 2025, the state recorded a pass percentage of 99.50 percent and a pass percentage of 99.69 percent in 2024. According to the officials, despite a dip in the pass percentage, the performance is still among the highest in India. 

How many students scored A+ in Kerala SSLC Result 2026

The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 announced by the officials during the press conference, showed that 30,514 students secured an A+ grade in all the subjects in the Kerala SSLC examinations this year.

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From them, 20,771 were girls and 9,743 were boys, indicating a higher number of Indian girls outperforming boys in the examinations. In the overall pass percentage category, girls also have a higher percentage than boys. Girls obtained a pass percentage of 99.22 percent and boys obtained 98.93 percent. 

Which district recorded the highest SSLC pass percentage

Pathanamthitta became the top-performing district in Kerala SSLC Result 2026 with the highest pass percentage of 99.72 percent. The district once again displayed a strong academic performance in the Class 10 examinations. Education officials said other districts too recorded remarkably high success rates this year. 

Where to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 online

Students can check and download their Kerala SSLC 2026 marksheets via official websites and digital platforms. Some of the official result portals are as follows:

  • Kerala Results Portal
  • Pareeksha Bhavan Kerala
  • KITE Results

Besides websites, students can also access their results via DigiLocker, the Saphalam mobile app and other government-backed digital platforms. Authorities had earlier urged students to cross-check results on alternative platforms in case of heavy traffic on official websites after the result declaration.

How to download Kerala SSLC marksheet 2026

Students can follow the steps below to download a provisional scorecard online:

  • Enter the official Kerala SSLC result website
  • Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Press the login button
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and print the provisional result for future reference

Students were made aware to thoroughly check all personal details and subject-wise grades mentioned in the scorecard. 

What happens after Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Post result declaration, students will move ahead with admissions to Plus One and higher secondary studies across the state. The Kerala Board is also expected to release the schedule for supplementary or save-a-year examinations for students who wish to improve their scores or clear failed subjects. Officials said comprehensive admission and supplementary examination guidelines will be unveiled shortly via the official education department portals. 

Also Read: MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

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Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet
Tags: Kerala 10th resultKerala Board SSLC resultKerala Class 10 result 2026Kerala SSLC pass percentage 2026Kerala SSLC Result 2026Kerala SSLC result out

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Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet
Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

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