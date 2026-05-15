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Home > Education News > MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026.

MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026
MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:07 IST

The MHT CET Cell has published the MHT CET PCB response sheet 2026 along with the provisional answer key on its official website. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their respective response sheet and answer key from the internet. The CET Cell has also activated the objection tracker facility for the candidates to submit objections against any answer specified in the provisional answer key. Candidates can estimate their potential scores using the response sheet and answer key before the final result announcement. 

Where to download MHT CET PCB response sheet 2026

The MHT CET PCB response sheet and answer key are available on the official CET cell website. Candidates are advised to keep their registered login credentials handy before logging into the portal. 

How to download MHT CET PCB answer key 2026

To download the MHT CET PCB response sheet and answer key, the candidates need to follow the following steps:

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  • Open the official MHT CET website
  • Click on ‘Candidate Login’
  • Enter registered email ID and password
  • Open ‘Answer Key’ or ‘Objection Tracker’ section
  • Download response sheet PDF (download and save for future use)

Candidates should compare their responses with the provisional answer key to estimate the score.

How to raise objection against MHT CET PCB answer key

The CET Cell has provided candidates with the facility of raising objections against answers through an online objection tracker facility. Candidates raising objections against answers have to:

  • Choose the relevant question id.
  • Upload a scanned copy of academic proof from textbooks / reference books.
  • Pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 1,000 per question for which an objection is raised.
  • Submit objection till the deadline (15th May 2026). 

The authorities have stated that if candidates raise objections without providing the supporting documents, there will be no review of the same. 

What is the MHT CET PCB 2026 marking scheme

The provisional answer key & response sheet has an option for scoring the expected scores using the official marking scheme. As per the CET Cell: There are 2 marks for biology questions. One mark for Physics and chemistry questions There is no negative marking for the answered questions. The final answer key will be released after the review of all objections raised by candidates.

Why is MHT CET PCB important for students

The MHT CET PCB exam is conducted for admission to pharmacy, agriculture and other science-related undergraduate courses in colleges across Maharashtra. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the entrance examination to get admission to professional courses in the state.

The release of the response sheet is seen as a crucial phase in the admission process, as it gives students an opportunity to gauge their performance before the results are announced. 

What should candidates do after downloading the response sheet

It is recommended that aspirants cross-check all the recorded responses against the provisional answer key. If any difference is observed, students should lodge objections before the extension of the deadline today. The final answer key and MHT CET 2026 PCB results will be released after CET Cell considers all valid objections. Students are advised to check the official website very often for the updates regarding final scores, the rank list and the counselling timetable.

Also Read: WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Direct Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Day Guidelines

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MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here
Tags: MHT CETMHT CET answer keyMHT CET PCBMHT CET PCB response sheet 2026

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MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

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MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here
MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here
MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here
MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

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