Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered widespread disruption in global air travel, with several international airlines cancelling or suspending flights across the region following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Major carriers including Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, British Airways, Qatar Airways and Air India have either halted operations or rerouted flights due to security concerns and airspace restrictions. According to flight tracking data, large parts of Iranian and Iraqi airspace witnessed minimal civilian aircraft movement as tensions intensified. Airlines cited passenger safety, rising operational risks and uncertain regional conditions as key reasons behind the cancellations. The crisis has also led to longer travel routes, higher fuel costs and delays for thousands of passengers worldwide. Industry experts warn that continued escalation could further disrupt international aviation and impact global travel demand in the coming weeks.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group has announced multiple flight suspensions amid rising Middle East tensions. Austrian Airlines will resume Tel Aviv operations from June 1, while Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways plan to restart services in July. Eurowings, Brussels Airlines and other Lufthansa Group carriers have extended suspensions on several routes including Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, Riyadh and Tehran, with some cancellations remaining in place until October 24.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France has announced a phased suspension of several Middle East routes amid escalating regional tensions. The airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai until May 27, while services to Riyadh remain suspended until May 19 as the carrier continues to monitor the security situation in the region. Meanwhile, KLM has extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until June 28, citing operational and safety concerns linked to the ongoing conflict and airspace instability across the Middle East.

British Airways (IAG)

International Airlines Group-owned British Airways is reducing Middle East operations, cutting Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv services to one daily flight from July 1 and reducing Riyadh flights from two daily services to one from mid-May through October 24. The airline has also permanently dropped Jeddah as a destination while increasing capacity to India and Africa. Meanwhile, Iberia Express has suspended Tel Aviv flights through May 31.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of its flight operations to Abu Dhabi as regional air travel gradually stabilizes following weeks of disruption caused by heightened Middle East tensions. The airline said the move is part of its broader strategy to restore connectivity across key international markets and strengthen passenger travel options in the Gulf region. In addition to restarting Abu Dhabi services, Qatar Airways revealed plans to significantly expand its global operations, stating that its international flight network will cover more than 150 destinations worldwide from June 16.

Air India

Air India said it is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and has adjusted several international operations due to security concerns and regional airspace restrictions. The airline stated that multiple routes connecting India with North America, Europe and the Middle East have been affected, with some flights suspended while others are being rerouted to ensure passenger and crew safety. Air India also said affected travelers will be provided alternative travel arrangements, complimentary rescheduling options or refunds depending on route availability and operational conditions.

Credit: (Reuters)

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