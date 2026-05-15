Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news Dhurandhar the revenge crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Major international airlines have cancelled and rerouted flights following escalating Middle East tensions after US-Israel strikes on Iran, causing global travel disruptions.

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 15:05 IST

Escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered widespread disruption in global air travel, with several international airlines cancelling or suspending flights across the region following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Major carriers including Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, British Airways, Qatar Airways and Air India have either halted operations or rerouted flights due to security concerns and airspace restrictions. According to flight tracking data, large parts of Iranian and Iraqi airspace witnessed minimal civilian aircraft movement as tensions intensified. Airlines cited passenger safety, rising operational risks and uncertain regional conditions as key reasons behind the cancellations. The crisis has also led to longer travel routes, higher fuel costs and delays for thousands of passengers worldwide. Industry experts warn that continued escalation could further disrupt international aviation and impact global travel demand in the coming weeks.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group has announced multiple flight suspensions amid rising Middle East tensions. Austrian Airlines will resume Tel Aviv operations from June 1, while Lufthansa, SWISS and ITA Airways plan to restart services in July. Eurowings, Brussels Airlines and other Lufthansa Group carriers have extended suspensions on several routes including Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, Riyadh and Tehran, with some cancellations remaining in place until October 24.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France has announced a phased suspension of several Middle East routes amid escalating regional tensions. The airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai until May 27, while services to Riyadh remain suspended until May 19 as the carrier continues to monitor the security situation in the region. Meanwhile, KLM has extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until June 28, citing operational and safety concerns linked to the ongoing conflict and airspace instability across the Middle East.

You Might Be Interested In

British Airways (IAG)

International Airlines Group-owned British Airways is reducing Middle East operations, cutting Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv services to one daily flight from July 1 and reducing Riyadh flights from two daily services to one from mid-May through October 24. The airline has also permanently dropped Jeddah as a destination while increasing capacity to India and Africa. Meanwhile, Iberia Express has suspended Tel Aviv flights through May 31.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of its flight operations to Abu Dhabi as regional air travel gradually stabilizes following weeks of disruption caused by heightened Middle East tensions. The airline said the move is part of its broader strategy to restore connectivity across key international markets and strengthen passenger travel options in the Gulf region. In addition to restarting Abu Dhabi services, Qatar Airways revealed plans to significantly expand its global operations, stating that its international flight network will cover more than 150 destinations worldwide from June 16.

Air India

Air India said it is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and has adjusted several international operations due to security concerns and regional airspace restrictions. The airline stated that multiple routes connecting India with North America, Europe and the Middle East have been affected, with some flights suspended while others are being rerouted to ensure passenger and crew safety. Air India also said affected travelers will be provided alternative travel arrangements, complimentary rescheduling options or refunds depending on route availability and operational conditions.

Credit: (Reuters)

Also Read: Dubai Airport Summer Travel Disrupted: Lufthansa, SWISS Extend Route Cancellations Amid Regional Conflict

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Tags: airline suspensionairspace closureaviation crisisflights cancellationMiddle East tensionus-iran conflict

RELATED News

Dubai Airport Summer Travel Disrupted: Lufthansa, SWISS Extend Route Cancellations Amid Regional Conflict

Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

Eid Al Adha 2026 Travel Rush: UAE Residents Can Visit These Visa-Free Countries Easily – Full List Inside

LATEST NEWS

Big Win For Hindu Side: High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple In Landmark verdict

Viral Video: Doctors Treat Dead Baby For 3 Hours To Increase Hospital Bills, Family Shocked After Entering Room

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

Scorpio Love Horoscope May 15, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Deep Romantic Talks & Strong Relationship Energy

LSG vs CSK Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

What is El Nino? Weather pattern putting Indian cities at risk of intense heatwave imd climate chnage

Why is Flipkart IPO Delayed? Walmart’s key advice to E-Commerce Giant In Focus — Check Details

Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

QUICK LINKS