Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC chatgpt Bhojshala F-16 donald trump hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Bomb On Frankfurt Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight Dharmendra Pradhan NEET reform abu dhabi heat Cricket news crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

Stock market Today: Indian markets ended lower amid weak global cues, rupee pressure, and selling in metals, oil & gas, PSU banks and realty, while IT, FMCG and media stocks provided limited support.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 15:42 IST

Stock market Today:  Indian markets closed the day on a cautious note, with both Sensex and Nifty seeing marginal slips on mixed global cues and sectoral pressure. Selling in metal, oil & gas, PSU banks, and realty stocks pulled the indices down, and continued weakness in the rupee did not help investor sentiment. Broader markets also reflected weakness as midcaps and smallcaps came under pressure, and market breadth was clearly skewed towards decliners. However, selective buying in IT, FMCG, and media stocks gave the markets a bit of support and helped cap the losses. Despite the volatility, investors are closely watching earnings trends and global economic signals for near-term direction of the markets.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Market breadth: 2,334 declines vs 1,480 advances, indicating weak sentiment
  • Nifty Metal index: down nearly 2%
  • Oil & Gas sector: traded lower
  • PSU Bank index: under pressure
  • Realty sector: declined sharply
  • Midcap and smallcap stocks: broadly weak
  • India VIX: up nearly 1%, indicating higher volatility
  • IT sector: traded in the green
  • FMCG sector: traded in the green
  • Media stocks: traded in the green

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • Sensex: 75,292.93 (down 105.79 points, -0.14%)
  • Nifty: 23,660.45 (down 29.15 points, -0.12%)

Sensex and Nifty closed slightly lower with marginal losses, reflecting muted market sentiment, profit booking, global uncertainty, cautious investor activity, and mixed sectoral performance across Indian equity markets today.

You Might Be Interested In

              Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

              TMPV

              DRREDDY

              INFY

              COALINDIA

              TECHM

              KOTAKBANK

              POWERGRID

              Top Losers In Stock Market Today

              HINDALCO

              ETERNAL

              NESTLEIND

              TATASTEEL

              RELIANCE

              ULTRACEMCO

              M&M

              (With Inputs)

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

              Also Read: Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY…

              ——————————————–
              Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
              ————————————————–

              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

              Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat
              Tags: Indian stock market closingmarket updateNifty Metal indexnifty todayoil and gas stockssensex todaystock market today

              RELATED News

              India, UAE Sign LPG And Strategic Oil Reserve Deals: Will Prices Go Down? What it means for Indian Households

              BRISEC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRISEC CCI) appoints Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh as Co-Chairman and Mr. Anand Anu as Vice Chairman

              Why is Flipkart IPO Delayed? Walmart’s key advice to E-Commerce Giant In Focus — Check Details

              Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

              Planning To Invest In Jio IPO? 5 Big Questions For New Investors Answered

              LATEST NEWS

              LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 15.05.2026, SUVARNA KERALAM SK-52 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No RR 281074

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

              Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

              Why Comedian Zakir Khan Met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman At His San Francisco house? Photo Goes Viral

              Shocker From OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo: ‘My 13-Year-Old Son Edits My Videos’

              Big Win For Hindu Side: High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple In Landmark verdict

              Viral Video: Doctors Treat Dead Baby For 3 Hours To Increase Hospital Bills, Family Shocked After Entering Room

              Gold Rate Today On 15 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

              Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions What’s Air India Stand In This?

              WATCH: Mumbai Indians’ Savage Reply to Arshdeep Singh After Tilak Varma’s Match-Winning Knock vs PBKS in IPL 2026 Clash Goes Viral

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

              Follow Us

              Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              QUICK LINKS

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

              Follow Us

              Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              Group Websites

              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat
              Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

              QUICK LINKS