Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Flat Before The Weekend, Sensex slips Over 100 Points, Nifty stays Flat

Stock market Today: Indian markets closed the day on a cautious note, with both Sensex and Nifty seeing marginal slips on mixed global cues and sectoral pressure. Selling in metal, oil & gas, PSU banks, and realty stocks pulled the indices down, and continued weakness in the rupee did not help investor sentiment. Broader markets also reflected weakness as midcaps and smallcaps came under pressure, and market breadth was clearly skewed towards decliners. However, selective buying in IT, FMCG, and media stocks gave the markets a bit of support and helped cap the losses. Despite the volatility, investors are closely watching earnings trends and global economic signals for near-term direction of the markets.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
- Market breadth: 2,334 declines vs 1,480 advances, indicating weak sentiment
- Nifty Metal index: down nearly 2%
- Oil & Gas sector: traded lower
- PSU Bank index: under pressure
- Realty sector: declined sharply
- Midcap and smallcap stocks: broadly weak
- India VIX: up nearly 1%, indicating higher volatility
- IT sector: traded in the green
- FMCG sector: traded in the green
- Media stocks: traded in the green
Stock Market Today At Closing
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