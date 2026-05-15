Tamil Nadu Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem & Other Major Cities See Petrol And Diesel Price Hike

Fuel prices in Tamil Nadu went up on May 15 2026. This happened because the central government said it was okay to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. The reason for this is that the price of oil from other countries is going up and there are problems in West Asia. The companies that sell oil increased the price of fuel by ₹3 per litre in many cities in India. This will affect people who travel every day in Tamil Nadu. They will have to pay more for petrol and diesel in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Vellore. Fuel prices in these cities were higher from Friday morning. Fuel prices are really affecting commuters, transport services and daily travel expenses in Tamil Nadu. The increase in fuel prices will change the travel expenses for people, in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Fuel Prices Today

People who live in Chennai saw an increase, in the cost of fuel after the prices of petrol and diesel went up all over the country. The fuel costs are going to make cab fares and delivery services and public transportation costs go up in the few days. Chennai residents will have to pay more for petrol and diesel.

Coimbatore Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Around ₹101.28 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹93.19 per litre

People who live in Chennai saw an increase, in the cost of fuel after the prices of petrol and diesel went up all over the country. The fuel costs are going to make cab fares and delivery services and public transportation costs go up in the few days. Chennai residents will have to pay more for petrol and diesel.

Madurai Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Around ₹101.51 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹93.05 per litre

People in Madurai are going to have to pay more for fuel because the cost of oil has gone up. This means that oil companies have increased the price of fuel in Madurai. The people who travel every day and the people who own vehicles will feel the effect of this fuel price rise right away. The fuel price rise, in Madurai is going to affect commuters and private vehicle owners.

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Around ₹101.23 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹93+ per litre

The city of Trichy also saw revised fuel prices on Friday morning. The fuel prices, which include petrol and diesel rates are going up. This may cause transportation expenses to go up across the city of Trichy and the nearby districts. The rising petrol and diesel rates will affect the people of Trichy. The fuel prices, including petrol and diesel rates are a concern, for the people of Trichy and the nearby districts.

Salem Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected above ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected above ₹93 per litre

Salem saw the price of fuel go up just like it did over the country. This happened because oil companies decided to raise their prices. The people who run buses and taxis will probably be the ones who are affected the most by this change in the fuel prices. The fuel price adjustments, in Salem are part of the picture of fuel price adjustments that are happening everywhere.

Tirunelveli Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected around ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected around ₹93 per litre

Fuel prices in the part of Tamil Nadu like the districts that include Tirunelveli have gone up too. This is because of the change in fuel prices all over the country. The fuel prices, in these places including Tirunelveli are now higher.

Erode Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected above ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected around ₹93 per litre

People who live in Erode are now paying money for petrol and diesel. This is because oil companies are still passing on the cost of global crude oil to the people who buy fuel in Erode. The price of petrol and diesel is going up because of the cost of global crude oil. Erode residents have to pay this price when they buy petrol and diesel.

Vellore Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected above ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected above ₹93 per litre

Fuel prices in Vellore have gone up. This is happening in cities in Tamil Nadu. The reason is that fuel rates have been revised across the country.

The retail fuel rates have changed. This change is seen in Vellore and other cities in Tamil Nadu. Fuel prices are rising.

The revision in fuel rates is happening over India. Vellore is also affected. The fuel prices here are going up.

This change in fuel rates is nationwide. So cities like Vellore in Tamil Nadu are also seeing a rise in fuel prices.

Fuel prices have increased in Vellore. This increase is part of a revision of fuel rates. The revision affects cities, including those, in Tamil Nadu.

Tiruppur Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected around ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected around ₹93 per litre

The transportation costs for the textile transport sectors in Tiruppur are going to go up. This is because of the increase in fuel prices. The industrial and textile transport sectors, in Tiruppur will have to pay more for fuel.

Kanchipuram & Chengalpattu Fuel Prices Today

Petrol Price: Expected above ₹101 per litre

Diesel Price: Expected above ₹93 per litre

People who live in the districts near Chennai also saw the new petrol and diesel prices. This happened because the oil companies announced that they were going to increase the prices. So now the petrol and diesel prices are different in these districts, near Chennai.

Why Fuel Prices Increased Today

The latest fuel hike happened because global crude oil prices are going up and there are concerns about getting oil due to problems in West Asia. Government people said that the oil companies that the government runs were losing a lot of money because it was costing more to import oil and there was a lot of pressure in the energy markets around the world. The fuel hike is an issue and the government officials are talking about the fuel hike and the oil companies and the fuel hike. The government officials are saying that the oil companies were facing losses because of the rising import costs of crude oil and the pressure, in the international energy markets and the fuel hike.

What This Means For Common People

Daily commuting costs may increase

Cab and auto fares could rise in some cities

Transport and logistics expenses may become higher

Prices of vegetables and essential goods may also see indirect impact due to transportation costs