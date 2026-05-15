Delhi Weather May 15, 2026 : IMD Warns Of Heatwave Across South ,West, East Delhi As Temperature Nears 43°C, Could Be Partially Cloudy

The India Meteorological Department has warned that Delhi is heading into another heatwave phase with several areas in Delhi likely to touch 41–43 degrees Celsius through the day. While isolated activity and light rain remain possible in some pockets of Delhi most of Delhi is expected to stay hot, humid and uncomfortable. From South Delhis urban zones to West Delhis residential belts and East Delhis crowded localities the residents of Delhi are bracing for a scorching Friday with high humidity making the temperatures in Delhi feel even harsher.

South Delhi is going to feel afternoon heat.

Areas including Saket, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony and Mehrauli in South Delhi are expected to witness sunshine during afternoon hours.

The temperatures in these areas of South Delhi may hover around 40–42 degrees Celsius with winds adding to the discomfort in South Delhi. The humidity levels are also likely to remain high increasing the temperature in neighbourhoods of South Delhi.

West Delhi is likely to stay hot and dusty.

Rajouri Garden, Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka and surrounding regions in West Delhi may experience winds and prolonged hot conditions through the evening.

The weather experts say the heat retention in populated areas of West Delhi could keep the temperatures in West Delhi elevated even after sunset. The residents of West Delhi have been advised to avoid outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours in West Delhi.

East Delhi and Noida border areas are under heat stress.

Localities such as Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Laxmi Nagar and nearby NCR stretches in East Delhi are expected to remain under heat stress.

The combination of sunshine and humid air may push the heat index in East Delhi significantly higher than the actual temperature in East Delhi. The IMD forecasts indicate limited cloud movement in these areas of East Delhi today.

North Delhi could see slight evening cloud build-up.

Civil Lines, Model Town, Rohini and Pitampura in North Delhi may witness cloudy skies later in the evening although widespread rain is not expected in North Delhi. The weather officials say brief gusty winds or isolated drizzle cannot be ruled out in North Delhi. Any relief is likely to remain temporary in North Delhi.

Central Delhi continues to reel under rising temperatures.

Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar and nearby central districts in Central Delhi are likely to stay extremely warm through the day.

The traffic congestion and heavy zones are contributing to higher ground temperatures in Central Delhi especially during afternoon commute hours in Central Delhi. The authorities have advised people to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to the sun in Central Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department warns of heatwave over the weekend.

According to the forecasts the temperatures in Delhi are expected to climb further over the weekend with some regions in Delhi likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius. The clear skies and dry western winds are expected to intensify heatwave conditions, across Delhi-NCR over the few days.

Delhi Region Expected Temperature Weather Condition Rain Chances South Delhi (Saket, GK, Hauz Khas) 40°C – 42°C Hot and humid with strong sunshine Very low West Delhi (Dwarka, Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden) 39°C – 41°C Dry heat and dusty winds Low East Delhi (Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar) 38°C – 40°C Humid afternoon, hazy skies Slight chance North Delhi (Rohini, Pitampura, Civil Lines) 39°C – 41°C Partly cloudy by evening Mild possibility Central Delhi (CP, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar) 40°C – 42°C Extremely warm and sticky Very low NCR Areas (Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad) 39°C – 43°C Heatwave-like conditions Isolated drizzle possible

The temperature in Delhi is going over 40 degrees Celsius in places. The weather people say that the dry air the humidity and the sun are making Delhi-NCR very uncomfortable. Delhi-NCR may get a cloudy or have some light rain later tonight but it will not be enough to make a big difference. Weather experts think that Delhi will get even hotter over the weekend. They say that the heatwave, in Delhi will get worse. Delhi will have to deal with the heatwave.