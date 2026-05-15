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Home > Sports News > LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Get the complete Dream11 prediction for the upcoming IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Find the best fantasy cricket tips, probable playing elevens, pitch report and top captaincy choices for Match 59 tonight.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:16 IST

Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the IPL 2026, this Friday, May 15th. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM IST at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The stakes couldn’t be more different for these two sides. Lucknow’s out of the playoff race, but they’d love nothing more than to spoil Chennai’s party. CSK, on the other hand, absolutely needs to win tonight if they want to hang onto their spot in the top four.

Last time these teams faced off, Lucknow lost to Chennai by five wickets. You can bet the Super Giants haven’t forgotten that; they’ll be looking for serious payback on home turf. As match time gets closer, fans and fantasy cricket buffs are all over player stats and recent performances, trying to piece together the perfect lineup for what’s shaping up to be a must-watch game.

Match Match 59
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Teams Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Date Friday, May 15 2026
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow isn’t exactly a batter’s paradise. It’s slow, offers low to medium bounce, and just doesn’t have much zip, so batters really have to work hard for every run. When it comes to spinners and slower medium pacers, they love it here. They start getting grip and turn from the very beginning, especially in the middle overs, and that can really change the game. Most teams end up putting about 170 to 175 runs on the board in the first innings. If you look at past matches, teams that bowl first usually have the upper hand as they win more than half of the time on this ground.

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Probable Playing XIs For LSG And CSK

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

(Impact: Prince Yadav)

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

(Impact: Noor Ahmed)

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team Option 1

  • Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant

  • Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel

  • All Rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed

  • Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Team Option 2

  • Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran

  • Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis

  • All Rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed

  • Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary. 

LSG vs CSK Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choice

Sanju Samson: Samson has been in phenomenal touch for the Chennai Super Kings this season, scoring over 430 runs. His explosive batting style and additional wicketkeeping points make him a prime candidate.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is another brilliant option after he smashed a breathtaking 85 runs off just 33 balls during the previous head-to-head game against the same bowling attack.

Vice Captain Choice

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad provides solid stability at the top of the batting order and consistently delivers high fantasy returns for his backers. 

Shahbaz Ahmed: For a highly reliable all-round option, Shahbaz Ahmed offers excellent value with his unique ability to pick up crucial wickets on slow tracks while contributing valuable lower-order runs for the Lucknow franchise.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Is The Mystery Girl Spotted With Preity Zinta During PBKS vs MI Clash At Dharamshala?

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LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: chennai super kingsDream11 PredictionFantasy Cricket TeamFantasy Cricket TipsIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026LSG vs CSK Dream11Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super KingsMatch 59Pitch Report Ekana StadiumProbable Playing XIsSanju Samson csk

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LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 59 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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