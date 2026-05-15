IPL 2026: Who Is The Mystery Girl Spotted With Preity Zinta During PBKS vs MI Clash At Dharamshala?

Thursday’s IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians didn’t just deliver on the field; the drama spilt right into the stands. On a buzzing Thursday night in Dharamshala, with players locked in a high-stakes chase at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, something else caught everyone’s eye. TV cameras kept finding their way back to the VIP section, where Preity Zinta, Punjab’s co-owner, had a dazzling guest by her side, a woman nobody seemed to recognise, but everyone wanted to know about. Within minutes, social media lit up. People traded guesses and demanded to know who the glamorous mystery woman rooting so hard for Punjab was. As the match heated up, so did the online frenzy.

Who Was The Mystery Women With Preity Zinta in Punjab vs Mumbai Clash?

After days of wild guesses online, fans finally put the rumours to rest: the striking woman at the cricket match was none other than former Bollywood star Celina Jaitly. Her appearance was a real show-stopper. Looking effortlessly glamorous, she sat with Preity Zinta, completely wrapped up in the action, cheering every boundary, gasping at big wickets, and soaking it all in.

A lot of younger fans didn’t recognise Celina at first, sparking a mad dash on social media to figure out who she was. The second her name came out, nostalgia took over. People went wild sharing memories and grabbing screenshots from the live broadcast, filling up timelines with throwbacks and excitement.

Sure, the home team lost a tough match. But seeing Celina and Preity together again off the field stole the show. For many fans, it was the real highlight, a surprise bit of Bollywood magic on a big cricket night.

Mumbai Indians Secure Thrilling Victory Over Punjab Kings In Dharamshala

Sure, the celebrity sightings grabbed some attention, but honestly, the real show was the cricket itself. Jasprit Bumrah stepped in as acting captain for MI, won the toss, and put Punjab Kings in to bat, hoping the evening conditions would play in his favour. Punjab Kings made it tough, racking up 200 runs for eight wickets. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a blistering 57, and Azmatullah Omarzai kept things hot at the end with 38 runs off just 17 balls. Still, Shardul Thakur gave Mumbai something to cheer about, picking up four big wickets for just 39 runs.

Then came the chase. The Mumbai Indians were up against a daunting target, and they barely pulled it off. With just one ball left, they crossed the finish line. Tilak Varma was the hero. The young star looked completely in control, smashing 75 runs off only 33 balls and never losing his cool. He carried his team over the line, grabbing a vital six-wicket victory and handing Punjab their fifth straight loss in the tournament.

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