IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS And MI? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Mumbai Indians pulled off a dramatic win over Punjab Kings, chasing down a huge total with just one ball left on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Under the bright lights in Dharamshala, the crowd watched the visiting side edge out Punjab by 6 wickets in a real nail-biter. Shreyas Iyer and his men suffered their fifth straight loss, making their playoff hopes look pretty bleak. Both teams came out swinging, and the game turned into a full-on run fest that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

PBKS And MI Match Summary And Final Scores

Team Name Total Score And Wickets Overs Played Match Result Punjab Kings 200 for 8 20.0 Set a target of 201 runs Mumbai Indians 205 for 4 19.5 Won by 6 wickets

First Innings: Top Scorers For Punjab Kings

Batting first, the Punjab Kings relied heavily on a highly aggressive start during the powerplay overs. The batting lineup managed to post a formidable total despite losing wickets at regular intervals during the middle phase.

Batter Name Runs Scored Balls Faced Strike Rate Boundaries Prabhsimran Singh 57 32 178.13 6 Fours and 4 Sixes Azmatullah Omarzai 38 17 223.53 2 Fours and 4 Sixes Priyansh Arya 22 17 129.41 4 Fours

Best Bowling Figures For Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack faced immense pressure but managed to pull the game back beautifully. The bowlers utilised their pace variations perfectly to restrict the dangerous opposition middle order.

Bowler Name Overs Bowled Runs Conceded Wickets Taken Economy Rate Shardul Thakur 4.0 39 4 9.75 Deepak Chahar 4.0 36 2 9.00

Tilak Varma Leads Mumbai Indians Run Chase

Mumbai Indians had to chase a huge target, 201 runs. They needed someone to set the tone early, and Ryan Rickelton delivered, smashing 48 off just 23 balls. But let’s be honest, the whole chase rested on Tilak Varma. He came in with the weight of the moment on his shoulders and just went off, turning the pressure into one of the best T20 innings you’ll see. Boundary after boundary, he barely let the bowlers breathe.

Batter Name Dismissal Status Runs Scored Balls Faced Fours Sixes Strike Rate Rohit Sharma b Chahal 25 26 0 2 96.15 Ryan Rickelton c Arya b Omarzai 48 23 4 4 208.70 Naman Dhir c Singh b Jansen 9 6 0 1 150.00 Tilak Varma Not Out 75 33 6 6 227.27 Sherfane Rutherford c Bartlett b Omarzai 20 21 1 1 95.24 Will Jacks Not Out 25 10 2 2 250.00

Also Read – Hardik Pandya Dating History: From Mahieka Sharma To Natasa Stankovic—List Of Girlfriends, Confirmed Relationships, Rumoured Affairs