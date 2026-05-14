Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Booked in Chandigarh Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against Women in Web Series

Yograj Singh, the former Indian cricketer and actor, has once again found himself in legal trouble. Chandigarh Police registered a FIR against Singh after a video clip went viral in which he allegedly made derogatory and offensive remarks about women, reported ANI on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Incident and Legal Action

The controversy was triggered by a 17-second clip from the Hindi web series Lukkhe, released on a major streaming platform earlier this month. In the scene, Yograj Singh’s character, “Walia Sahab,” is seen inside a police station talking to police officers. The dialogue is said to contain language that complainants have called “misogynistic, shameful and an attack on the dignity of women.”

The FIR was registered at the Sector 36 Police Station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following a complaint by Chandigarh-based advocates Ujjwal Bhasin and Jatin Verma.

State Intervention

The problem has gone beyond the local police. The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the clip that went viral and called the remarks “objectionable”. The Commission has sought an inquiry through a senior officer at the Punjab Police Headquarters and has stressed that public figures have a social responsibility to uphold the dignity of all citizens.

A Pattern of Controversy

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh is known for his public outbursts. The legal woes come amid a string of recent controversies:

March 2026: His remarks set off a fierce debate when he said wives and “ladies of the house” should stay out of a player’s decision to retire or play on.

April 2026: Yograj’s son Yuvraj Singh was forced to make a public apology to legends MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev after launching scathing personal attacks against them in various interviews. Yuvraj distanced himself from his father’s views saying they were “not okay” and were not his own sentiments.

Yograj Singh has not made any official statement on the FIR till Thursday evening. Meanwhile, there is a split on social media. Some say the words were just the lines of a fictional character, while others say the language normalises disrespect of women and should be met with harsh legal penalties. Chandigarh police have said that they are investigating the authenticity of the clip and the context of the dialogue.