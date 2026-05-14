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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

Is Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians? Explore the viral trade rumors after journalist Rohit Juglan’s explosive tweet on May 13, 2026. From a "South" move to CSK or RCB, to a potential "North" trade to PBKS, we analyze the top 3 destinations for the MI skipper following the Instagram unfollow drama.

IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen. Photo IPL Media
IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen. Photo IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 21:24 IST

IPL 2026: It has been a roller-coaster of a season for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, but the drama off the pitch is fast taking the focus away from the action on it. After MI were officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs with their loss to RCB on May 10, the focus has now shifted entirely to the future of their captain, Hardik Pandya.

On May 13, 2026, speculation reached fever pitch as a cryptic but explosive tweet by Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. Juglan told fans to “watch the trade window” with the claim a big name player, widely believed to be Pandya, has already made calls to one franchise in the South and another in the North.

As reports of a fallout between Pandya and the MI management gather pace, here are the three most likely destinations for the star all-rounder.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – The “South” Connection

The most consistent rumour is on Hardik and the Yellow Army. On May 2, a video had gone viral of Hardik having a heated 10-minute conversation with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan at Chepauk. With MS Dhoni expected to move into a full-time mentorship role, CSK needs a seasoned Indian skipper who is aware of the pressures of high-stakes playoffs. His style of captaincy, which he displayed in his Gujarat Titans days is very cool and similar to the way CSK functions. Hence he would be the ideal man to lead the post Dhoni era.

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – The Southern Rival

RCB is the other big “South” franchise who could make the “biggest trade” that Juglan mentioned. The future leadership of RCB remains a talking point as they look for long-term stability despite their recent resurgence in form. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium requires a middle-order powerhouse who can bowl four overs. If Hardik wants a fresh start in a high-octane environment, then the prospect of joining hands with Virat Kohli would surely be the biggest story in IPL history.

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS) – The “North” Destination

If you are looking towards the North, then the Punjab Kings are the obvious choice. Shreyas Iyer has shown flashes of brilliance in PBKS, but the franchise is known for its aggressive strategy in the trade market and the pursuit of a “box-office” Indian icon. Hardik’s arrival could just provide the X-factor the Kings have been missing for seasons. With “North” being mentioned in the viral tweet, PBKS is a natural favourite to secure the all-rounder.

The “Instagram Unfollow” and Looming Trade Window

The eagle-eyed fans also spotted Hardik unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram after their defeat in Raipur, further fuelling the exit rumour. He followed the account again minutes later, but many viewed it as a sign of raw frustration.

Add that he’s not even on this Dharamshala trip because he has “back spasms” and the narrative is shifting from “if” he departs to “where. The 2027 Auction and the Trading Window are around the corner, and this mid-season trade talk suggests that the “Pandya-MI” experiment might be coming to a sudden, controversial end.

Read More: PBKS vs MI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Captaining Mumbai Indians In Today IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update On Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

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IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen
Tags: Hardik Pandya Kasi Viswanathan meeting ChepaukHardik Pandya MI exit rumors 2026Hardik Pandya to CSK rumorsHardik Pandya to RCB tradeHardik Pandya unfollow Mumbai Indians InstagramIPL 2026IPL 2026 mid-season player tradesPBKS vs MI trade window updatesRohit Juglan tweet trade window May 13

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IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

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IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen
IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen
IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen
IPL 2026: CSK, PBKS Or RCB? 3 Possible Destinations For Hardik Pandya As MI Exit Rumours Deepen

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