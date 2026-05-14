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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

Punjab Kings' pacer Arshdeep Singh is under fire for allegedly making a racist remark toward Tilak Varma during IPL 2026. This follows a string of controversies, including the Yuzvendra Chahal plane vaping scandal that led to a BCCI vlog ban, and rumors surrounding Arshdeep’s relationship with Samreen Kaur. Get the full fact check on the viral video and the latest disciplinary updates from the BCCI.

PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video. Photo X
PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 18:52 IST

PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were set to clash in a high-stakes match in Dharamshala but the match has been overshadowed by a huge off-field controversy. Punjab’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh has been facing severe backlash on social media after a viral video allegedly showed him making a racist comment towards Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma.

The incident, reportedly after a practice session at the HPCA Stadium, has added to the woes of the left-arm pacer who was already under fire for his dip in form and his high-profile relationship with actress Samreen Kaur.

Arshdeep Singh Mocks Tilak Varma: “Oye Andhere, Sunscreen Lagaaya?”

In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Arshdeep Singh is seen staring into Tilak Varma’s eyes and jokingly asking, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (Hey Darkie, did you apply sunscreen?).

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The clip has caused outrage among the fans who pointed out the supposed discomfort on Tilak Varma’s face. Though the comment was probably intended as “locker-room banter” among Indian teammates, internet users have slammed it as an insensitive racial slur about skin colour. The moment was captioned in a viral post, “This wasn’t banter this was pure racial shade. The pain on Tilak’s face spoke volumes.

The Samreen Kaur And Vlog Row

This controversy is happening at a time when Arshdeep is already under intense scrutiny. Recently, videos of him walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur on the streets of Dharamshala went viral.

Fans have pointed to “distractions” as the reason for his poor economy rate this season. There are also whispers that the BCCI has caught wind of Samreen allegedly being on the team bus, after new, more rigid protocols around ‘influencer culture’ and unapproved guests in player areas.

Earlier this month, there was another massive controversy when a deleted vlog purportedly showed PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal vaping inside a chartered team flight. It has been reported that the video was taken from a podcast-style video that Arshdeep was filming.

Arshdeep, who often makes content, has been reportedly served a formal notice and has been banned from filming any social media content for the remainder of the season.

BCCI Discipline and Potential Inquiry

The timing of the incident is especially problematic given the BCCI’s recent crackdown on player conduct. The board recently issued a “Yellow Alert” on discipline and security, specifically aimed at overzealous behind-the-scenes filming and unauthorised entries into team dugouts.

While there has been no official word from either Punjab Kings or Mumbai Indians, fans are calling for a formal inquiry. The IPL’s Code of Conduct provides for severe penalties for any remark considered discriminatory or derogatory towards race or skin colour, including match bans and hefty fines.

Attention is divided as the two sides meet today in a must-win encounter for Punjab. Whether Arshdeep can silence the noise with the ball or if this “racist mock” results in disciplinary action, this is the biggest talking point of the evening.

Read More: IPL 2026: Who Is Dian Forrester? 25-Year-Old South African All-Rounder With PSL Experience Roped In As Jamie Overton’s Replacement In CSK

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PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Arshdeep Singh racist comment Tilak Varma truthArshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Dharamshala controversyArshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur team bus rowArshdeep Singh Tilak Varma racist remark videoBCCI IPL 2026 player vlog banIPL 2026IPL 2026 player conduct and discipline rulesPBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match controversyYuzvendra Chahal smoking on plane vlog scandal

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PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

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PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video
PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video
PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video
PBKS vs MI: Arshdeep Singh Sparks Racism Row After Mocking Tilak Varma in Viral Video Following Samreen Kaur Controversy — WATCH Viral Video

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