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Home > India News > Delhi Announces 2-Day Work From Home For Government Offices | Check New Rules

Delhi Announces 2-Day Work From Home For Government Offices | Check New Rules

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced two days of work from home for government offices and reduced official vehicle use.

Delhi government launches fuel-daving Drive with WFH (Image: ANI)
Delhi government launches fuel-daving Drive with WFH (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 17:37 IST

In a major move linked to fuel conservation and energy saving, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced two days of work from home for government offices and directed officials to minimise the use of vehicles. The new measures will come into effect from Friday and are part of a broader campaign launched by the BJP-led Delhi government following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption amid rising global uncertainty and concerns linked to the West Asia conflict. The Delhi government has also launched a public awareness drive titled “Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan” to encourage energy conservation, responsible resource use and reduced dependence on imported fuel.

Official convoy reduced by nearly 60 per cent as Delhi shifts towards cleaner mobility

As part of the new measures, Rekha Gupta has significantly reduced her official carcade by almost 60 per cent. The revised convoy will now consist of only four vehicles, out of which two are electric vehicles (EVs). The move marks a visible shift towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation for official government travel in Delhi. Officials said the decision reflects the government’s attempt to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption while promoting electric mobility.

The Delhi Chief Minister also directed ministers, MLAs and other public representatives to reduce the number of official vehicles used for government work. Authorities said the step has been taken in line with PM Modi’s broader message on fuel efficiency and energy conservation.

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PM Modi urges Indians to reduce fuel use amid global uncertainty and West Asia tensions

The Delhi government’s latest decisions come days after PM Modi made seven public appeals asking citizens to contribute towards strengthening India’s economic resilience. While addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, the Prime Minister urged people to adopt practices that reduce dependence on imported fuel and promote sustainable living. Among the suggestions made by PM Modi were prioritising work from home, reducing petrol and diesel consumption, avoiding foreign travel for one year, using Swadeshi products, cutting down cooking oil usage, shifting towards natural farming and limiting gold purchases.

The Prime Minister also appealed to citizens to rely more on metros and public transport, opt for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, increase the use of electric vehicles and prefer railways for transportation of goods. The appeal came against the backdrop of growing tensions in West Asia and concerns about volatility in global fuel markets.

Rekha Gupta asks Delhi residents to choose public transport and carpooling

Rekha Gupta also urged residents across Delhi to participate in the fuel-saving campaign by choosing carpooling and public transport whenever possible. In a post shared on X late Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people’s movement, in view of the current global situation.”

She further added, “In internalising this important appeal of Hon’ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work.”

‘Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan’ campaign launched to promote fuel conservation across Delhi

The Delhi Chief Minister said that she, her Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, government officers and all departments would now use only the minimum number of vehicles required for official work. “I, along with all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments, will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport,” she said.

Rekha Gupta also assured that the Delhi government remains committed to energy conservation efforts and appealed to citizens to actively support the national campaign during the current global situation.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Election Commission Launches SIR Phase-III Across 16 States And 3 UTs, Over 36 Crore Electors To Be Verified    

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Delhi Announces 2-Day Work From Home For Government Offices | Check New Rules
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