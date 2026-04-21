Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

Rekha Gupta Holds Roadshow in Asansol, Projects Strong BJP Win in 2026 Bengal Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday conducted a high-energy roadshow in support of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in Asansol Dakshin, expressing confidence that the party is on course for a major victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The campaign event saw significant public participation, which the BJP interpreted as growing support in the region.

Sharing the visuals of the roadshow on X, Rekha Gupta said that the 2026 polls are about freeing West Bengal from the Trinamool Congress’ “syndicate rule, corruption, fear, violence, and appeasement.”

She further emphasized the BJP’s development agenda for the state, especially focusing on women’s welfare and empowerment, while directly targeting the ruling TMC leadership.

“My salutations to the divine populace of Asansol West Assembly. The massive crowd that turned out today for the roadshow in support of BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul Ji clearly signals that. Mamata Didi is gone; TMC’s exit is certain.”

BJP Promises Welfare Push, Targets TMC Ahead of Poll Battle

“Remember, this election is not just about changing the government. This election is about freeing Bengal from syndicate rule, corruption, fear, violence, and appeasement. This election is about saving Bengal’s soul. As soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed, a new era of respect and security for mothers, sisters, and daughters will begin,” she added.

Rekha Gupta also laid out a series of welfare commitments for women and families if the BJP comes to power. She said, “Pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 in assistance. Rs 50,000 in assistance will be provided for the daughters’ education. 75 lakh sisters will be empowered and made self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi campaign. Free rations will be provided to poor families, and no one’s rights will be snatched away. A pucca house will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Women will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.”

Taking a sharp attack on the TMC government, she alleged accountability after the polls. “After May 4, the law will take its course. Those who have looted Bengal, those who have intimidated mothers and sisters, those who have robbed the youth of their future–they will be held to account, one by one. I appeal to all of you to win Agnimitra Ji by a huge margin of votes, and let the lotus bloom in Bengal,” the X post read.

Sitting MLA Agnimitra Paul is contesting against former Asansol Dakshin MLA and TMC candidate Tapas Banerjee. The constituency, formed after delimitation in 2011, has seen close political contests, with TMC previously holding the seat before Paul’s 2021 win.

Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

All Inputs From ANI.

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