Did Donald Trump Share An AI-Generated ‘Everybody Loves Trump’ Video? Viral Clip Sparks Buzz | WATCH

A video showing US President Donald Trump featuring the chant “Everybody loves Donald Trump” has gone viral after being shared online, triggering debate over whether it was AI-generated and how it was presented on social media. The clip circulating on social platforms shows a stylized montage of Trump accompanied by repetitive audio praising him, which led users to question if artificial intelligence tools were used to create or enhance the video. The footage quickly gained traction after being reshared across platforms, drawing mixed reactions ranging from support to criticism and confusion over its authenticity.

Reports Say Video Was AI-Generated Content

According to reports, the video is part of a wave of AI-generated or AI-edited political content being widely shared online, often without clear labels or context.

Such content has increasingly blurred the line between real footage and digitally created material, especially in political messaging and viral media.

Growing Debate Over AI In Political Communication

The incident adds to ongoing discussions about the use of AI in political communication, where manipulated visuals and synthetic audio are becoming more common across social media platforms. Experts have warned that such content can easily mislead viewers if not clearly identified as AI-generated, raising concerns about misinformation and public perception in digital spaces.

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