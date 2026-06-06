‘They Said Cockroaches Will…’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Shares Video Of Crowd Gathered At Jantar Mantar | WATCH

The first major street protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) drew large crowds to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with founder Abhijeet Dipke sharing a video of the gathering and declaring that those who doubted the movement had been proven wrong. In a post accompanying the video, Dipke said critics had claimed that the “cockroaches” would never step out, but thousands of supporters had turned up to make their voices heard.

Thousands Gather At Jantar Mantar

The demonstration was led by Dipke, who returned to India from the United States to participate in the protest. Supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Videos and images from the protest showed a large crowd carrying placards, raising slogans and participating in what organisers described as a peaceful demonstration.

They said cockroaches will never come on the ground… pic.twitter.com/awz1GdoKVq — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

From Social Media Movement To Street Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party began as a viral online movement and quickly gained traction among young people frustrated by issues such as unemployment, examination controversies and education-related concerns. This gathering marked its first major public mobilization.

Dipke urged supporters to maintain discipline and keep the protest peaceful, saying the movement was focused on democratic participation and accountability.

Heavy Security At Protest Site

Delhi Police permitted the demonstration at Jantar Mantar under specified conditions, while security arrangements were strengthened around the venue as large numbers of protesters arrived throughout the day.

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