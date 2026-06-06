Mumbai-Based CEO Accidentally Pays Rs 15,000 To Auto Driver In Hurry; Rickshaw Driver’s Response Wins Hearts

A case of a Mumbai auto driver honest return has won praise online after a Mumbai entrepreneur revealed how an auto-rickshaw driver returned more than Rs 15,000 that had been transferred to him by mistake. The incident was shared by Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of Hinglish, who recounted how a stressful morning filled with mistakes and disappointment eventually turned into a lesson in honesty and kindness. In a LinkedIn post, Gune explained that he was rushing to meet an international client who was visiting Mumbai for only one day. The meeting was scheduled for 7 am, and he was already running late. As he stepped out of a building after taking an auto-rickshaw ride worth Rs 156, he quickly opened Google Pay to settle the fare. In the hurry, however, he entered Rs 15,682 instead of Rs 156 and completed the payment without checking the screen before rushing inside.

Hectic morning and failed meeting made the day even worse

Reports say that the Mumbai auto driver honest return story became even more remarkable because Gune did not realise the mistake immediately. Instead, he walked into what he described as a disappointing client meeting. According to him, the discussion failed to go as expected and felt like a lost opportunity.

He said he left the meeting frustrated, believing he had missed a rare chance to impress an important international client. At that point, he still had no idea that thousands of rupees had been transferred to the auto driver’s account by mistake. The Mumbai auto driver honest return incident only came to light when he stepped outside the venue after the meeting.

Driver waits patiently and returns entire amount without hesitation

To Gune’s surprise, the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Altaf, was still waiting at the same place where he had dropped him off earlier. Altaf approached him and informed him that there had been an issue with the payment. The Mumbai auto driver honest return moment came when the driver pointed out that a much larger amount had been credited to his account and immediately returned the excess money.

Gune said Altaf refused to keep anything beyond what was fair. Even when he insisted that the driver at least accept the Rs 156 fare, Altaf reportedly declined. Recalling the exchange, Gune wrote that the driver could see the difficult morning he was having. Altaf then told him, “It’s the start of the day for both of us, sir.”

The LinkedIn post included screenshots of the UPI transactions showing both the mistaken payment and the refund. The mumbai auto driver honest return story did not end there. Seven days later, the same international client reached out again and decided to move forward with working together.

A week later, good news brings back memories of an honest stranger

When Gune received the positive update, he said his mind immediately went back to that morning encounter. “The moment the news landed, my mind went straight back to that 7 am footpath,” he wrote. He described Altaf as someone who had seen him during one of his worst mornings and still chose to help without expecting anything in return.

As a small gesture of gratitude, Gune later sent Altaf Rs 500, which included the fare the driver had refused to accept and an additional token of appreciation.

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