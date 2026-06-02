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Home > Business News > ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm

ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm

ED conducted searches at Vedanta Group offices in Mumbai and Delhi over alleged FEMA violations linked to royalty payments to its UK-based parent company. The probe examines financial transactions within the group amid ongoing demerger plans. Vedanta said it is fully cooperating with authorities.

ED Raids Vedanta Offices Over Alleged FEMA Violations (Via X)
ED Raids Vedanta Offices Over Alleged FEMA Violations (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 15:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate today on June 2, 2026, carried out search operations at multiple premises of the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group in Mumbai and Delhi. The action is linked to an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to media reports. Officials are examining alleged irregularities in royalty payments made by Vedanta to its UK-based parent company, Vedanta Resources. The case reportedly centres around royalty payments within the group structure, with investigators looking into compliance with FEMA rules. Vedanta Ltd, the listed Indian arm of the group, is being examined in relation to transactions with its foreign parent.

Vedanta Resources, based in the United Kingdom, is the holding company of the group and has been under financial stress, with a significant debt burden reported in various disclosures.

Company Responds, Assures Cooperation

Vedanta confirmed the searches and said it is cooperating fully with authorities. In a statement, the company said it is providing all required information and remains committed to compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company added that it would not comment further as the matter is under regulatory review.

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Timing Coincides With Major Restructuring Plan

The ED action comes at a time when Vedanta is undergoing a major restructuring. The group has received regulatory approvals for a demerger plan that will split its businesses into multiple listed entities across different sectors. The restructuring will separate operations such as aluminium, oil and gas, steel, power, and other verticals into distinct companies.

Market Reaction And Group Structure

Following the reports, Vedanta shares traded slightly lower during the session. The company currently has a market capitalisation of around ₹1.3 lakh crore.

Vedanta Ltd continues to operate key businesses including Hindustan Zinc, Copper, and Zinc International, while the planned demerger aims to create five focused listed entities across core sectors.

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ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm
ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm
ED Raids Vedanta Offices In Mumbai And Delhi Over Alleged FEMA Violations In Royalty Payments To Parent Firm
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