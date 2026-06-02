CBSE Opens Class 12 Verification And Re-Evaluation Portal; Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Applications

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now live to verify marks and to set up re-evaluation for Class 12 candidates. In case of any issues in the answer books or incorrect awarding of marks, the candidates can now bring up the issue. The other development in the application is Aadhaar verification, by way of security concerns. Students can now apply for verification of issues in scanned answer books or re-evaluation of answers through the official portal. The board has made the candidate follow the instructions in the official circular before the application. The online application portal is now available after delays that caused anxiety among students. Candidates can now apply for marks verification and re-evaluation as soon as the portal goes live and the application opens.

How can I apply for CBSE verification and re-evaluation

Students can now get marks verified and apply to correct scanned answer books and re-evaluate specific answers through an online portal. The applicants can apply online and login through an application portal, choose the service, enter details and then pay online.

After the application is sent and locked, no changes can be made to the application. Students are advised to carefully go through all information before final submission. The board has also suggested downloading a copy of the application for future use.

Why is Aadhaar verification mandatory in a CBSE application

The board has decided to continue the process for Aadhaar verification in the application in order to ensure security and to avoid any submission by unauthorised persons. The board has stated that students having Aadhaar number can use their credentials while verification. This will make the admission processes more robust. The board has also decided to use Aadhaar verification for authentication purposes only during the application process.

What if a candidate does not have Aadhaar card

CBSE has come up with a solution for applicants who do not have an Aadhaar card. In such a case, candidates can use the Aadhaar details of their parents, guardian or other close relatives on completing the additional Aadhaar verification process. But the name, gender and date of birth entered should match with the details of the person whose Aadhaar number is being provided. Students have to ensure careful entries of all details to avoid rejections of the application.

What are the services offered on CBSE portal

Through the portal, students can apply for verification of the issues noticed in the scanned answer books and re-evaluation of answers. If the answer book has any omission of pages or any supplement sheet or is blurred or if it has any other issue concerning the answer book, students can apply for the verification of the answer book, which can address the concern in an official manner. If students think the marks awarded for their answers are not appropriate, they can apply for re-evaluation. They have to add answer-wise details and why they think the answer is incorrect and submit the request. The board has asked the applicants to provide all correct information at the time of application and noted that it will help the process get a much smoother experience.

What to do before applying

If any student wants to apply for re-evaluation, they need to read carefully the guidelines sent by the CBSE. All documents, exam-related conditions and Aadhaar-related details need to be kept handy for the application. Check all the information added on the portal, then lock the request. As you cannot edit the application once you lock it, double-checking is required from your end. Now that the portal is live, students who want to check their Class 12 board examination results can apply for the review process by using the official CBSE portal.

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