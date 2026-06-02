CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Login Issues as Students Report Glitches After Launch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under renewed scrutiny after several Class 12 students reported difficulties accessing the newly launched verification and re-evaluation portal. The platform, which went live on June 2, following a delay. Students also expressed concerns over the temporary unavailability of the scanned answer sheet viewing facility, which is making it difficult for them to check answers before filing applications for re-evaluation.

What are students saying about CBSE login errors

Social media platforms experienced a flood of complaints as soon as the portal was launched. Candidates were angry over the so-called ‘technical issues’ they encountered at what they termed the ‘best’ opportunities to do anything after the result. Students urged the board to allow an extension of deadlines if there is a continuing delay, as technical issues may prevent them from filing applications within the prescribed time.

Other students called for restoration of the scanned answer books, which would allow them to cross-check their answers before filing applications for re-evaluation. The concerns are coming while students are fighting time to file applications for correction and re-evaluation of their board exam results.

What has CBSE said about the portal glitches

Despite the complaints, parties in whose knowledge the matter is have said that the portal is working normally. Officials have said that only a few technical glitches have been identified and are being tackled as they are reported.

Parties in whose knowledge the matter is have said that a large number of candidates had successfully logged on to the portal and filled out their applications without any problems. The Board has not sent a separate notification on the extension of the deadline and has advised candidates to use the portal to apply for verification and re-evaluation.

When will the CBSE re-evaluation portal open

The CBSE has said that the portal for verification of problems in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of answers will be open from June 2 to June 6, 2026. Candidates who are eligible can use it to oppose the scanned copies/verify the marks/allotted marks and apply for re-evaluation of specified answers. The process is 100% online, and applications must be submitted before the deadline notified. As students keep reporting intermittent problems with access, many are likely to keep a close watch on the board announcements and try to submit their applications before the window closes.

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