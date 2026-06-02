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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers

WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers

In West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, TMC workers allegedly returned money to villagers during a public event in Mathabhanga’s Fakirer Kuthi area amid 'cut money' allegations.

WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive 'Cut Money' Refunds From TMC Workers (Image: X)
WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive 'Cut Money' Refunds From TMC Workers (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 12:02 IST

In West Bengal, where the practice is locally known as ‘cut money’ for easing access to various government welfare schemes, a political uproar has broken out over the videos showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers handing over ‘cut’ money to the villagers. Media reports, which included the Times of India, have reported that the villagers have been paid with cash refunds by workers affiliated with the party as the pressure from society and protest over accusations of extortion for welfare raise alarming levels in the country. The case has brought back the subject of ‘cut money’ in the State, which implies illegal cuts taken by intermediaries from the beneficiaries of the schemes.

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What Happened Here?

According to TOI report, A peculiar incident of return of the villagers’ money to local leaders and workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) party was reported in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district after they held a public meeting in the area known as Fakirer Kuthi in Mathabhanga. The repayments have been joined to allegations stemming from rumours of ‘cut money’ paid to people in return for ‘informal or illegal commissions’ that are said to have been collected by them for providing a range of services and settlements.

What Did The Locals Say?

Locals were issued with cash which they say had been previously withheld for other government interests, such as land disputes and other administrative assurances. Some of the residents indicated they are waiting for their money to be returned for years, and are now getting at least part of the money they say was collected from them. The incident was in a public place and was brought to the attention of the locals and became hot talk of the district. The incident has once again raised serious questions about accountability, transparency in the functioning of ground level governance and the purported misuse of power in rural West Bengal during TMC’s term. 

Also Read: UP Horror: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help, Uses YouTube Tutorials To Cover Her Tracks; Arrested

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WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers
Tags: Cooch Beharcut moneycut money videoFakirer KuthiMathabhangatmctrinamool-congresswest bengal

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WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers
WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers
WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers
WATCH: Bengal Villagers Receive ‘Cut Money’ Refunds From TMC Workers

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