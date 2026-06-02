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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz

Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz

The couple, once close friends since childhood, reportedly turned their long standing bond into a relationship that culminated in marriage after the gender transition.

Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz (Image: X)
Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 14:03 IST

A wedding from Jamui in Bihar has gotten a lot of attention, after a BPSC teacher married her cousin, following a kind of gender transition. The function took place on May 31, 2026 at the Pateshwarnath Temple, in Lakshmipur block and it very quickly became a topic of conversation, both locally and online on social media platforms. The bride, Nayna Shri, is a BPSC qualified teacher, she teaches at a government primary school. The groom, who was earlier known as Rakhi Kumari, now says she identifies as Rahul, after going through a gender change procedure.

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What Is The Story Here?

According to reports, the two grew up together in Harla village and shared a close bond that slowly, developed into something more romantic over time. Their connection reportedly kept strengthening while both were preparing in Patna for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment examination. Later, Nayna cleared the exam in 2025 and got a teaching role, and the couple said they continued their relationship, and quietly planned a future together. Around six months ago, Rakhi reportedly went through gender transition medical procedures in Delhi, and it involved major expenses, which were partly paid through a loan. After that, the name was officially changed to Rahul.

What Did The Family Members Say?

Family members said they were not aware of any wedding plans, before the couple actually left home. Rahul reportedly told a few relatives that he was going out to buy a mobile phone. Later the two reached the temple, where they exchanged garlands and went through the Hindu wedding rites, including the seven vows, and all that. After the ceremony local police checked the whole thing, and they said that both individuals are adults and that they can legally choose their partner. So, they added there were no real grounds for any intervention. This unusual love story, it is said to grow out of childhood friendship and then end in marriage after gender transition, has become a topic people talk about quite a lot across Jamui and Bihar.

Also Read: Video: Woman Locked Up, Denied Food And Water, Then Brutally Beaten; CCTV Captures Hapur Horror

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Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz
Tags: biharBPSC TeacherGender TransitionjamuiMarriage Newsviral bihar videoviral video biharviral Wedding

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Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz
Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz
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Viral Video: Jamui Woman Undergoes Gender Transition, Marries BPSC Teacher, Sparks Social Media Buzz

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