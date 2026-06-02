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Home > Regionals News > South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation

South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation

Panic erupted in South Delhi's Lado Sarai area after unidentified armed miscreants allegedly fired multiple rounds outside a residential house late Monday night. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident. Delhi Police recovered empty cartridges and launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 11:40 IST

A scary thing happened in the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi on Monday night. Some people with guns started firing into the air outside a house. This was in an area that’s usually very quiet. The people who live there were getting ready for bed when they heard the gunshots. They were very afraid. Ran inside their homes.

Armed Attack Creates Panic in Residential Area

The firing happened late at night. People who saw it said they heard gunshots one after the other. This made everyone in the area very scared. The police came to the spot quickly and started looking for clues. They think the people who did this might have been trying to scare someone into giving them money.

Luckily no one was hurt.. This incident has made people worry about their safety. The police closed off the area. Started collecting evidence. They found cartridges and are looking at footage from cameras in the area to see if they can find the people who did this.

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Police Recover Evidence, CCTV Footage Under Examination

Some senior police officers went to the spot after the incident. They found some clues that might help them catch the people who did this. They are also looking at footage from cameras to see where the attackers came from and where they went after the firing. The police think this footage might give them some clues.

The police are trying to figure out how many people were involved and what cars they used. They are also using technology to see if they can find any clues.

There is a possibility that the firing was related to someone trying to get money from the people who live in the house. The police have seen cases like this before where people use guns to scare others into giving them money.. The police are not sure if this is the reason yet. They are also looking into possibilities.

Growing Concern Over Firing Incidents in Delhi

This incident is very worrying because there have been similar cases in Delhi recently. The police are trying to stop these kinds of crimes. They have increased security, in the area. Are patrolling the streets to make people feel safe. The police are asking people who live in the area if they have any information that can help them.

Investigation Continues

The police are still trying to find out who did this and why. They have not caught anyone yet.. They are working very hard to find the people who are responsible. The police are asking people to share any information they might have. They are taking this case seriously because it could be related to organized crime. The police will keep investigating until they find out what really happened.

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South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation
Tags: aerial firing Delhiarmed miscreants DelhiCCTV investigation DelhiDelhi crime newsDelhi firing caseDelhi law and orderDelhi Police investigationextortion case DelhiLado Sarai firing incidentLado Sarai latest newsSaket police newsSaket police stationSouth Delhi crime updateSouth Delhi firing

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South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation

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South Delhi Firing: Armed Miscreants Open Fire Outside Lado Sarai House, Extortion Angle Under Saket Police Investigation
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