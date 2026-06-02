UP Horror: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help, Uses YouTube Tutorials To Cover Her Tracks; Arrested

A gruesome murder case in Uttar Pradesh‘s Fatehpur district has shocked residents after police alleged that a woman and her husband conspired to kill her lover, dismembered his body and used YouTube videos to learn how to destroy evidence. Victim Vijay Nishad was missing since May 8. As he didn’t arrive home, his family filed a missing person’s report on May 11, which led to a police investigation. Officers tracked Vijay’s last movements and suspicion was raised on Kiran Devi who was reportedly in a relationship with Vijay. However, after some surveillance, technical evidence ultimately led investigators to Kiran and her husband Kamta Prasad Nishad who were arrested and confessed to the crime during questioning.

What Happened Here?

According To media reports, Police state that Vijay and Kiran were reportedly in a relationship for several months, which Kamta Prasad was aware of. The investigators say the husband became resentful over the affair, and later plotted Vijay’s death with the help of his wife. Vijay was invited to the couple’s home on a ruse as part of the plan. Upon reaching, Kamta Prasad attacked and killed him, police say. The investigators also said the couple then embarked on an elaborate scheme to cover up the crime and beat the police. Their cell phones were reportedly used to search the Internet and watch videos on YouTube that contained information about murder investigations, punishments, and disposing of bodies and ways to destroy evidence.

Horrifying Details Of The Case

The accused, at first, tried to shift the body in one piece at night, but had problems in shifting it, police stated. The couple then allegedly used a saw and grinder to cut up the body and take the body to a forest in the adjoining Kanpur Nagar district. The body parts were said to have been burned up, trying to remove evidence. The police also say that Vijay’s personal items, such as his mobile phone, PIN card, ATM card, shoes and others were spread across several places to make identification and investigation difficult. After being found during interrogation, police found human remains, burned clothing pieces, motorcycle and parts of a mobile phone, which were all thought to be connected to the crime. More investigation is continuing and both accused are in custody.

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