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Home > Regionals News > Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover

Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district climbed a 120 foot mobile tower with her five year old child, demanding that she be allowed to live with her lover, triggering panic and a major rescue operation.

Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover (Image: PTI via X)
Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover (Image: PTI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 09:14 IST

A woman, accompanied by her five year old child, climbed a 120 foot mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh‘s Gonda district, pleading to be let live with her lover, in a dramatic rescue operation on Monday. The incident caused a panic among the local people and attracted people to the vicinity as the woman refused to come down from the towering structure. Police officials say the drastic measure was linked to her personal relationship with the man. The authorities right away started a rescue operation, cordoned off the area to stop anything untoward happening and they were worried about the safety of the woman and the child, both.

Watch Video

What Happened Here?

Local police as well as administrative authorities were informed about the whole thing and quickly arrived at the spot, trying to calm her down in a careful way. But the woman stayed stubborn, and kept protesting from the top of the tower. Because of the tower’s substantial height and also the fact there was a young child, officials then brought in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The rescue team did a deep assessment of the situation and then outlined a plan so that both the personnel and the descent could be carried out without setting off panic or putting lives at risk. The incident went on for several hours, while officials kept working through talks and rescue arrangements.

Where Is The Woman And The Child Now?

SDRF personnel managed to get the woman to agree to cooperate, and the whole operation turned out successful. The woman and her five year old son were brought down safely , and there were no injuries. Later, officials confirmed they were moving ahead with counselling and legal action to resolve the dispute and also to safeguard the child’s wellbeing. It has triggered a lot of discussion in the region about the danger of resorting to such dangerous means in order to impose personal demands. Those who are facing family or relationship problems have been advised to go for legal and counselling services instead of taking risky actions that could be a matter of life and death.

Also Read: Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds; Here’s What The Minister Said In His Speech

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Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover
Tags: Gonda NewsGonda ShockerGonda Viral VideoMobile Tower IncidentSDRF RescueUP Viral NewsUttar pradesh newsWoman Climbs Tower

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Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover

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Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover
Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover
Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover
Watch: UP Woman Climbs 120-Foot Mobile Tower With 5-Year-Old Child In Gonda, Demands To Live With Lover

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