Rohit Sharma Spotted With Akash Ambani After MI’s IPL 2026 9th Place Finish; Fans Speculate Over Mumbai Indians Captaincy Future | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians New Captain: Since Sachin Tendulkar retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013, Rohit Sharma has been synonymous with the Mumbai Indians. The legendary opening batter has captained the Ambani-owned franchise to five titles. However, to the surprise of every fan, he was replaced as the MI captain by Hardik Pandya in 2023. The next three seasons have seen, once a decorated club finish 10th in 2024, 9th in 2026, while making the playoffs in the year between. It has been tough going for the five-time champions in the last few years, having not won a title since 2020. But it was the off-field drama coupled with poor performances on the field in IPL 2026 that led to rumours of Pandya being removed as MI captain. Recently, Rohit was spotted with Akash Ambani, who is part of the ownership of the team, with his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Rohit Sharma and Akash Ambani meet after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign: WATCH Video







Rohit Sharma and MI owner, Akash Ambani, were spotted together, reportedly after a one-on-one meeting. The video of them exiting a hotel raised speculations after recent developments have suggested that a set of major changes could take place at the Mumbai Indians. There have been speculations of not only captaincy changes but also possible changes in the squad, with Rohit’s spot in the spotlight as well.

Rohit Sharma to become Mumbai Indians’ batting coach?

After finishing ninth in the 2026 Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians are possibly thinking about a fresh start. Besides their skipper, Hardik Pandya, the five-time winners might also part ways with their veteran player, Rohit Sharma. The ex-MI captain has not been very reliable with the bat in recent years. As he is turning 40 during the next season, he might have a limited role in the team. The side will attempt to present the “senior batter with a different role” as per a TOI report quoting a MI team management member. However, the senior batter in the report has not been revealed.

Read further on this: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report



Rohit Sharma will appoint MI new captain

There is surprise or shock in guessing that the whole Rohit-Hardik captaincy drama back in 2023 could have and should have been handled better. However, it seems that the five-time champions have learned from their mistake and would be taking an interesting route as they attempt to search for their next captain. Rohit Sharma, who has been not only the most successful MI skipper but also, along with MS Dhoni, one of the best leaders in the tournament, could play a huge role in deciding the new captain for MI.

According to a report, the 39-year-old will be required to give his blessings to the new captain. In the past, the move to appoint Pandya as captain was not well-received by fans. Be it the Wankhede Stadium or almost any other stadium, Pandya was constantly booed by the fans during IPL 2024. To possibly avoid such animosity towards the captain, the Mumbai Indians might look for a smoother transition.

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