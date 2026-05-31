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Home > Sports News > Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report

A major shake-up could be on the cards at Mumbai Indians following their disappointing IPL 2026 season. Reports claim the five-time champions are evaluating the futures of several senior stars, including Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, while a new leadership group could emerge for IPL 2027. With Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav among the potential candidates, who could be Mumbai Indians' next captain? More details inside.

Rohit Sharma could be dropped from Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma could be dropped from Mumbai Indians after IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 14:38 IST

Mumbai Indians to drop Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians endured yet another poor campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. It has been six years since the five-time champions won the IPL. Since IPL 2204, it has been Hardik Pandya who has led the team. It has been a topsy-turvy campaign under the all-rounder’s leadership. Having finished nine this season, Pandya reportedly would be leaving the franchise. However, the captain will not be the only player to leave MI. According to reports, a senior batter could be leaving the team. The fans have speculated whether the player could be Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians set to remove Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians are looking at a possible reset after enduring a ninth-place finish in IPL 2026. However, not only are the five-time champions looking to get rid of their captain, Hardik Pandya, but their most experienced player, Rohit Sharma, could also be shown the door. The former MI skipper has not had the best of times with the bat in hand in recent years. With him being 40 in the middle of the next season, there might not be too much of a future with the team. According to a report from The Times of India, where they quoted a person from the MI team management, the team will be looking to give the ‘senior batter’ a ‘different’ role. The source in the report said, “The management is also likely to phase out a senior batter and give him a ‘different’ role. Basically, MI need a reset, and that refresh button needs to be pressed as soon as possible.” 

Tilak Varma to captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027?

The report further talked about the possible players who could captain the decorated franchise from next year. It mentioned how the team is looking at three possible options. These options include Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, along with Tilak Varma. Both Surya and Bumrah captained the side in IPL 2026 in Hardik’s absence. Under SKY, MI won two of the three games; meanwhile, Bumrah led the team to a win in the only match he captained. 

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However, according to the same report, a source in the MI team management is confident that Tilak Varma would be chosen for the role ahead of the two experienced players. According to the source, the decision to look at Tilak as the captain was taken during the IPL 2026. 

Also Read: Ahmedabad Weather Rain Alert for RCB vs GT IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at Narendra Modi Stadium

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Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report
Tags: hardik pandyaIPL 2026IPL 2027jasprit bumrahMumbai Indiansrohit sharmasuryakumar yadavtilak-varma

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Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report
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Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians Future in Doubt After IPL 2026? MI Eye Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2027 — Report
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