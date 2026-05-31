Bulandshahr Neem Tree Money Rain: The Shocking Truth Behind 500 Rupee Notes Falling From the Sky

In todays world, where people share all sorts of things a weird rumor spread like crazy in the Bulandshahr area of Uttar Pradesh. People were saying that 500 rupee notes were falling from a Neem tree. This story got a lot of attention. Many people went to see the tree hoping to get some of the money. When they got there they found out it was not true. The rumor started when people posted about it on media. They said that a Neem tree was dropping 500 rupee notes. People from areas went to the tree hoping to see the money. In India people often believe in stories about trees doing things so this rumor got a lot of attention. The situation got so bad that the local authorities had to get involved to make sure nobody got hurt. Some people looked into the story. Found out that there was no proof that the tree was really dropping money.

What Really Happened?

There is no thing as a tree that drops money.. Something did happen in Bulandshahr that might have started the rumor. Sometimes when there is a car accident money can get scattered all over the road. For example a car crashed on the Aligarh-Ghaziabad highway and money went flying. This kind of thing can start rumors about money falling from trees.

Accidents and Money: When someone is carrying a lot of cash and gets into an accident the money can get thrown over the place. This can start rumors about money falling from trees.

Trees Falling Down: In another part of Bulandshahr a big Neem tree fell down because its roots were weak from all the rain. This was an accident but it did not involve money falling from the tree.

Why People Believe In These Stories?

The story of the Neem tree shows how easy it is for information to spread online. The Neem tree is a special tree in India and people believe it has magical powers. When someone combines the idea of a tree with the idea of getting money it can be very convincing.

The local government is telling people to be careful what they believe online. They say that trees are good for us because they give us oxygen and help us stay healthy. They do not give us money.