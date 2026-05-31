RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: It all comes down to this as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The two teams meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL 2026 final. Having won a trophy each, the two teams will be looking to add yet another trophy to their kitty. While Rajat Patidar led RCB to their first trophy in 2025, Shubman Gill could win his first trophy as a captain. As the two teams meet in this crucial match, here is a look at the RCB vs GT Dream11 team.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

It is expected that the final match pitch of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be very conducive to batting. Due to the well-known red-soil tracks of the stadium that provide a true bounce and carry, batters will have no difficulty in playing over the line and scoring quickly right from the first ball. Though it is possible to chase down scores above 200, teams batting first on this level ground usually look to cross the 210-run mark to set a challenging target.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Category Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Gujarat Titans (GT) Matches Played 9 9 Won 5 4 Lost 4 5 No Result 0 0 Last Five Matches 4 Wins, 1 Loss 3 Wins, 2 Losses

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru record in IPL finals

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan/R Sai Kishore

Also Read: Gujarat Titans record in IPL finals

RCB vs GT Impact Players: RCB will likely use Romario Shepherd, while GT could bring Rahul Tewatia as the impact player.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Virat Kohli: White-ball cricket has not seen a more consistent batter than Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter will be a must-have player for IPL 2026 final Dream 11 team.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill comes into this game having smashed a century in Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT Final Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Virat Kohli could be a safe pick for captaincy, while Kagiso Rabada for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick. Shubman Gill, despite his knock in the last match, could be a risky for vice-captaincy given his lack of form in big games like IPL 2026 final.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Advisory One Year After Chinnaswamy Stampede; No Bike Rallies or Public Celebrations