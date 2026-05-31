RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police Issue Strict Advisory One Year After Chinnaswamy Stampede; No Bike Rallies or Public Celebrations

IPL 2026 Final: It is that time of the year again as the caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 comes to its final stop. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans will face off tonight as both teams search for their second trophies. However, amidst all the excitement of millions of cricket fans, Bengaluru police have issued a crucial advisory. Local police issued a warning asking people to follow safety measures as the Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They stressed that it is everyone’s duty to ensure public safety, legal compliance, and peace, especially when large groups are celebrating.

The wounds from the celebrations after IPL 2025 are still fresh in the minds of not just citizens of Bengaluru but all of India. Notably, during the celebrations when RCB won their first IPL title, there was a stampede in Bengaluru that led to the deaths of 11 innocent people while injuring many others. Both RCB and the governance in the city received heavy backlash because of the incident making it natural for the police to issue this advisory.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru police issues adivsory stopping celebrations

Eleven lives were tragically lost due to a terrible stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers title celebrations nearly a year ago. Bengaluru Police have released a strict advisory before the IPL 2026 final scheduled for Sunday between RCB and Gujarat Titans, coinciding the celebration of Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory. Authorities have urged the fans to celebrate in a responsible way and avoid actions that may cause crowding, disturbance to public or safety risk as the entire city is buzzing with the possibility of RCB securing their second IPL title.

Plus security, several measures related to traffic are being put in place to ensure that celebrations do not get out of hand. Bengaluru Police have warned the public not to gather for celebrations in public places immediately after the results are announced. Also, without prior permission, it is illegal to install LED screens facing public roads.

What is the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory announced?

After the IPL 2026 final, there should be no public celebrations.

No LED screens in front of roads without authorization.

There should be no live public screenings outside of shopping centers, bars, or other venues.

Firecrackers to be avoided.

Roadblocks, bike rallies, stunts, and excessive speeding are prohibited.

No needless honking or interruptions to traffic.

Alcohol drinking is prohibited in public areas.

No altercations, disrespectful behavior, or public annoyance.

No controversial social media posts, hate speech, or rumors.

Don’t offend or make fun of rival teams’ fans.

Assist law enforcement and traffic officials.

Keep the peace and celebrate in a responsible manner.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: How will Bengaluru City Police play a huge role?

There is a strong belief that the city would be full of happiness if RCB wins against GT, which is precisely what the fans are wishing for. But the Bengaluru police will have a hectic week due to the political events of the state. The police are expected to prepare for two or three major incidents within three days. Planning has already begun. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have been tasked with implementing measures like closing certain road segments. Besides, the enforcement of reckless driving rules will be toughened, together with the conduct of more checks.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record