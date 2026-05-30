Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

Simranjit Singh Death: RTI activist and lawyer Simranjit Singh was shot dead in Jalandhar in broad daylight by unknown perpetrators. As per reports, unknown assailants opened fire on lawyer Simranjit Singh at the Chaheru area on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana road. According to sources, the victim has been directly targeted and he got several bullet injuries. At this moment, no motive for the killing has come to light. Police teams have been dispatched to the spot and are now investigating the case.

In this regard, the DIG of Jalandhar range, Naveen Singla said that he has received a call in connection with the recovery of the body from the Kapurthala control room. After reaching there, a.32 bore pistol and a 12 bore rifle were recovered from the spot. In addition, some CCTV footage is being collected in order to solve the case. A case has been registered.

Who was Simranjit Singh?

Simranjit Singh, an RTI activist from Jalandhar, spent years fighting for transparency and battling corruption in his city. He was not shy about using RTI applications and legal petitions to get answers from government departments and local authorities.

In 2025, he caught everyone’s attention when he accused the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation of irregularities. He pushed back against restrictions on his visits to the corporation’s office, calling it an attempt to stifle his anti-corruption work. The officials fired back, saying he’d been disruptive and was misusing RTI tools.

Things got even more intense when someone allegedly tried to shoot him outside a gym in Model Town. The attackers fled, but Simranjit said the threats had been coming for a while, and he’d already told the police about them. Then in 2026, he took his fight to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He challenged Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law, arguing it clashes with central laws and needs the President’s approval. Simranjit doesn’t back down easily.

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