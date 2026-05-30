Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

RTI activist and lawyer Simranjit Singh was shot dead in broad daylight near Jalandhar’s Chaheru area. Known for his anti-corruption campaigns and RTI battles with local authorities, Singh’s murder has sparked outrage as police investigate the motive behind the killing.

RTI activist and lawyer Simranjit Singh shot dead (IMAGE: X)
RTI activist and lawyer Simranjit Singh shot dead (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 14:50 IST

Simranjit Singh Death: RTI activist and lawyer Simranjit Singh was shot dead in Jalandhar in broad daylight by unknown perpetrators. As per reports, unknown assailants opened fire on lawyer Simranjit Singh at the Chaheru area on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana road. According to sources, the victim has been directly targeted and he got several bullet injuries. At this moment, no motive for the killing has come to light. Police teams have been dispatched to the spot and are now investigating the case. 

In this regard, the DIG of Jalandhar range, Naveen Singla said that he has received a call in connection with the recovery of the body from the Kapurthala control room. After reaching there, a.32 bore pistol and a 12 bore rifle were recovered from the spot. In addition, some CCTV footage is being collected in order to solve the case. A case has been registered.

Who was Simranjit Singh? 

Simranjit Singh, an RTI activist from Jalandhar, spent years fighting for transparency and battling corruption in his city. He was not shy about using RTI applications and legal petitions to get answers from government departments and local authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

In 2025, he caught everyone’s attention when he accused the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation of irregularities. He pushed back against restrictions on his visits to the corporation’s office, calling it an attempt to stifle his anti-corruption work. The officials fired back, saying he’d been disruptive and was misusing RTI tools.

Things got even more intense when someone allegedly tried to shoot him outside a gym in Model Town. The attackers fled, but Simranjit said the threats had been coming for a while, and he’d already told the police about them. Then in 2026, he took his fight to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He challenged Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law, arguing it clashes with central laws and needs the President’s approval. Simranjit doesn’t back down easily.

MUST READ: Gujarat Marital Dispute Takes Dramatic Turn As Husband Seeks Euthanasia, Calls Wife ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Over Repeated Harassment    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt
Tags: home-hero-pos-5RTI activist deathSimranjit SinghSimranjit Singh deathSimranjit Singh jalandharSimranjit Singh news

RELATED News

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

Gujarat Man Seeks Euthanasia Over Alleged Harassment by Wife

Watch: Bihar Teacher Seen Arguing With Police After Husband's Complaint Over Alleged Affair

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

Argentina Cancels Special World Cup Flights

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch: Flagship Chipset And Massive Battery

Will You Have to Pay Tax on EPF Withdrawals Above ₹50,000? Check Out Now!

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 30.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision

PAK vs AUS: Shaheen Afridi’s ‘Aapke Liye 200 Ki Speed Par Bowling Karunga…’ Remark Before 1st ODI vs Australia in Rawalpindi Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Scientists Warn Mount Rainier Could Trigger Catastrophic Debris Flow

Google Releasing Millions of Mosquitoes in California?

CSR Rules 2026: MCA Allows Companies To Use Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments Via Social Stock Exchange

CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt
Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt
Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt
Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar A Year After Surviving Shooting Attempt

QUICK LINKS