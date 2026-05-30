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Home > India News > 17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate

17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate

Ghaziabad teen Surya Chauhan died after being stabbed during an altercation in Khoda Colony. Police have registered a case and intensified their investigation.

17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate (Photo/X)
17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 11:44 IST

Surya Chauhan, a 17-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, is being accused of being stabbed to death, which has set the Khoda Colony area abuzz in the lead-up to Bakrid. Police have started searching for the main accused, who is absconding, as well as other security forces have been sent in to keep peace and order.

Surya Chauhan, the victim, whose name is also reported as Surya Pratap, had allegedly gone out with friends at Khoda Colony area of Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. A quarrel arose between Surya and another youth, Asad. This angering point led to a fight and Surya was stabbed several times over his abdominal area.

Victim Died While Treatment was Undergoing

Surya was brought to a nearby hospital and then referred for further treatment. He died of his accidents on Friday, when two hours later, the family met the staff. Family members, along with the people living close to the area, are at utter dismay and anger.

The victim’s relatives said “Surya had been called by the accused to meet him before the attack” as per their complaint. Police records showed that a verbal argument ensued before the murder. Not all the claims made by the victim’s family and witnesses have been confirmed by the authorities yet and they said all possible angles were every under consideration.

Ghaziabad Police have registered the case as per the complaint and have posted several teams to find and arrest the accused, officials said. They also noted the motive behind the murder would be clear after the accused is traced and interrogated. It is said several were interrogating for the same purpose.

Security Increase in Khoda Colony

The murder incident escalated the situation in some parts of the locality, triggering the authorities to bribe with more police personnel for maintaining peace. They said residents should not go around the internet to spread rumors and misleading information and pledged against punishing those who caused the crime.

The massacre aggravated the residents who were demanding immediate action and justice in the matter. A group of local leaders and residents also visited the area as the police were strictly taking measures to prevent any flare-up.

Conclusion

Ghaziabad mourns the loss of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan’s death. Police are looking for the accused actor in a case of youth violence. Shocking and surprising news has come to the city of Ghaziabad. The death of a 17-year-old schoolboy has put the city of Ghaziabad under media limelight. The police are looking for the accused in the case of dealing with the youth in violent ways. The authorities are on a lookout for maintaining peace in the area and to provide justice to the victim’s family.

Also Read: Maharashtra Poisonous Liquor Case: 15 People Die In Pune After Drinking Toxic Liquor, Supplier Arrested

Disclaimer: This article is based on information available from police statements, media reports, and official updates at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing, and details may change as authorities gather more evidence. Readers are advised to follow official statements from law enforcement agencies for the latest developments.

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17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate
Tags: Breaking News GhaziabadCrime news indiaGhaziabad crime newshome-hero-pos-4Khoda Colony GhaziabadLocal Crime NewsSurya ChauhanSurya Chauhan Murder CaseSurya Pratap ChauhanUttar pradesh news

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17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate
17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate
17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate
17-Year-Old Surya Chauhan Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad On Bakrid Eve; Family Demands Justice as Police Investigate

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