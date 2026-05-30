WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights (May 29, 2026): Cody Rhodes And Gunther Trade Verbal Shots Ahead of Clash in Italy, Jade Cargill Wins Big

WWE SmackDown (29 May 2026) Results and Highlights: On Friday, “WWE SmackDown” returned to Europe at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. The company’s European tour of two legs kicked off with the “Clash in Italy” pre-show concert, setting the stage for Sunday. As the show ended with a confrontation between Gunther and Cody Rhodes, even throwing insults and making personal remarks, the excitement for Clash in Italy was further amplified.

WWE SmackDown: Cody Rhodes and Gunther confrontation







Sunday, Rhodes is going to fight Gunther in a match to determine who will hold the undisputed WWE championship. Ever since Gunther switched from Raw, they have been fighting each other for weeks. Besides that, Gunther was almost forcing Rhodes to sleep last week when Zayn literally left him with no air. With “The Ring General” coming, Rhodes has even greater difficulties in managing the anger rising between him and Zayn.

Last night on SmackDown Gunther and Cody Rhodes went one on one. In the lead up to their Undisputed WWE title showdown, they had an intense verbal fight at Clash in Italy.

Rhodes and Gunther will decide on Sunday who the undisputed WWE champion should be. They have been arguing, fighting ever since Gunther left Raw. Last week, Gunther almost knocked out Rhodes while Zayn was the one who almost lost the last breath. Now, as “The Ring General” is arriving, Rhodes is having a harder time keeping the boiling feud between him and Zayn in check.

WWE: Alexa Bliss vs Jade Cargill

The first match of the night was a singles match. It was thrilling to see the matchup between the two top stars of the company. When Alexa Bliss executed a Twisted Bliss near the end, Jade Cargill saved herself by raising her knees. Afterward, she sealed the win with a pump kick and the Jaded. Continuing her attack, Jade was only stopped when Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair came to the rescue of Bliss.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: The Miz vs Axiom

During the singles match between Axiom and Miz the lights kept going off one after another. Right at the very end, Axiom managed to pin Miz by completing a Spanish Fly followed by a Golden Ratio which totally confused Miz.

WWE SmackDown: Ricky Saints vs Carmelo Hayes ends in a draw

The champion of the United States, Trick Williams and Lil Hatchy were wrestling inside the ring when Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes suddenly interrupted. This was the trigger for the match. The two men were eliminated from the evenly matched fight that led to a stalemate.

WWE SmackDown before Clash in Italy: Chelsea Green vs Nia Jax

Chelsea Green had Lash Legend backstage when she went head-to-head with Nia Jax. Jax mostly dominated the match and kept control. Unexpectedly, while Jax was preparing for a high spot on the top rope, Tiffany Stratton arrived, and without any hesitation, she hit her with the championship belt. After that, Green effortlessly scored a pinfall and emerged victorious.

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