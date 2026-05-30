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Home > Uncategorized > UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

On May 30 2026 the United Arab Emirates is really hot now. It is very sunny and dry with no chance of rain in the United Arab Emirates. The temperature gets very high in desert places like Liwa it can get up to 48°C. But, near the sea it is a cooler the temperature can go down to 25°C at night.

UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 11:08 IST

As May is coming to an end the United Arab Emirates is getting the weather for this time of year. This means hot sun during the day and big temperature differences across the country. The National Centre of Meteorology says the weather will be stable and fair today. The coastal areas will get some relief from the sea breeze. The desert and interior areas will be really hot. People who live there and work outside need to take care of themselves when they’re in the sun for a long time.

Abu Dhabi

The capital city is really hot today. The temperature will go up to 44°C in the afternoon. Then go down to 27°C at night. The sky will be clear. The air will be dry but it will get a bit more humid after the sun sets.

Dubai

Dubai is hot like it usually is this time of year. The temperature will go up to 43°C. Then go down to 28°C in the evening. The wind will blow from the southwest. Then change direction in the afternoon blowing at up to 25 km/h.

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Sharjah

Sharjah is getting the same kind of weather as the other coastal cities. The temperature will go up to 42°C during the day. Then go down to 28°C at night. The air is fair. There might be some strong gusts of wind that will blow dust around.

Fujairah

Fujairah is really hot during the day with the temperature going up to 45°C. It will cool down to 26°C at night. There might be some clouds in the morning. The sea will be calm.

Al Ain

Al Ain is a city so it is getting really hot. The temperature will go up to 46°C. Then go down to 29°C at night. The sky will be clear. The air will be stable.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is hot during the day with the temperature going up to 44°C. It will cool down a lot at night going down to 26°C.

Ajman

Ajman is not as hot as some of the cities with the temperature going up to 39°C.. It will stay warm in the evening going down to 30°C.

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain is hot during the day with the temperature going up to 40°C.. It will cool down a lot in the evening going down to 25°C.

Liwa

Liwa is in the desert so it is getting really really hot. The temperature will go up to 48°C, which’s the hottest in the country. The sky will be clear. It will cool down to 28, °C at night. The United Arab Emirates is experiencing this kind of weather because it is the end of May and the United Arab Emirates is getting the weather for this time of year. The United Arab Emirates will have to deal with the heat for a while longer.

Also Read: Is A New Gulf Conflict Brewing? US MQ-9 Reaper Shot Down By Houthis Over Yemen

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UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa
Tags: abu dhabi weatherajman weatheral ain weatherdubai weatherfujairah weathergulf weather updateliwa weathermaximum temperature uaeminimum temperature uaenational centre of meteorologyncm forecastras al khaimah weathersharjah weatherUAE summer heatuae weather 30 may 2026uae weather todayumm al quwain weather

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UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

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UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa
UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa
UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa
UAE Weather Today 30 May 2026: National Centre of Meteorology Forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Liwa

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