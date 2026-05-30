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Home > World News > Hijack Attempt? United Airlines Flight From Chicago to Minneapolis Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

Hijack Attempt? United Airlines Flight From Chicago to Minneapolis Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, after a security concern involving an unruly passenger.

A passenger attempted to storm the cockpit and hijack a flight bound for Minneapolis (IMAGE: X)
A passenger attempted to storm the cockpit and hijack a flight bound for Minneapolis (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 10:04 IST

United Airlines flight hijack attempt: A United Airlines flight headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul from Chicago ended up landing in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday night, thanks to a “security concern with an unruly passenger,” according to the airline. The Boeing 737 took off from Chicago O’Hare at 8:02 p.m. and touched down at Dane County Regional Airport at 9:29 p.m., at least that’s what FlightAware says. Air traffic control audio from LiveATC.net caught one of the pilots explaining that “law enforcement officers on board” had already “subdued” the suspect. United said in a statement that the flight landed safely and nobody was hurt including the 147 passengers and six crew members.

Airline issues official statement

The airlines later issued an official statement saying, “United flight 2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin, to address a security concern with an unruly passenger. The flight is expected to continue to Minneapolis later on Friday.”

As per reports, this was a Level 4 security incident on United Airlines flight 2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis. The crew sent out squawk code 7500, which signals a hijacking situation.

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Hijack Attempt? United Airlines Flight From Chicago to Minneapolis Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

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Hijack Attempt? United Airlines Flight From Chicago to Minneapolis Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit
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