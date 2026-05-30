IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans marched home to yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets. The Shubman Gill-led side will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final. Meanwhile, RR, despite a 47-ball 96 from Vaibav Sooryavanshi, could not get their second straight win in IPL playoffs. Gill led from the front as he recorded a match-winning century in the second innings to chase down the total.

GT vs RR: Match Summary And First Innings Performance

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. For the second time in a row, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star performer with the bat in hand for the Royals. The 15-year-old scored 96 runs in only 47 balls. However, there was not much support for him from the rest of the team. Despite Donovan Ferreira’s late burst, RR could manage to score only 214 runs, which was about par at this pitch.

GT bowlers did better than Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers did against Vaibhav Sooryaanshi a couple of days ago. Believe it or not, Sooryavanshi playing at a strike rate of just above 200 was because GT bowlers had managed to keep him quiet. Jason Holder was the pick among the bowlers. The West Indies all-rounder picked up a couple of wickets while giving away only 27 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada, too, picked up a couple of wickets while going for 35 runs in his spell.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans win by 7 wickets to reach IPL 2026 Final

It was a clinical chase from the Gujarat Titans thanks to their openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo shared yet another marvellous opening stand before Sudharsan, for the second time in two games, got out via hit-wicket. The left-handed batter once again lost control of his bat while hitting a shot, and the bat clattered the stumps. However, it was Gill who played a fantastic knock. The GT skipper scored 104 runs and timed the ball perfectly to different parts of the ground. Thanks to his knock, it never looked like the Titans were out of the chase. Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia, playing against their former team, were at the crease when the latter hit the winning runs to qualify for the IPL 2026 final.

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Playoffs: Top Scorers And Man Of The Match Award

Shubman Gill was the top scorer in the GT vs RR, Qualifier 2. The GT skipper scored 104 runs in 53 balls in the second innings. He smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his innings to lead his team to their third final in the IPL. For his century, Gill was named the player of the match as GT defeated RR by seven wickets to reach IPL 2026 Final.

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