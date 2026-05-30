LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News houthis Google Pixel 10 Pro ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 to reach the final against RCB. Shubman Gill starred with a match-winning 104 and won Player of the Match, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed with a blistering 96.

Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 08:49 IST

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans marched home to yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets. The Shubman Gill-led side will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final. Meanwhile, RR, despite a 47-ball 96 from Vaibav Sooryavanshi, could not get their second straight win in IPL playoffs. Gill led from the front as he recorded a match-winning century in the second innings to chase down the total. 

GT vs RR: Match Summary And First Innings Performance

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat first at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. For the second time in a row, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star performer with the bat in hand for the Royals. The 15-year-old scored 96 runs in only 47 balls. However, there was not much support for him from the rest of the team. Despite Donovan Ferreira’s late burst, RR could manage to score only 214 runs, which was about par at this pitch. 

GT bowlers did better than Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowlers did against Vaibhav Sooryaanshi a couple of days ago. Believe it or not, Sooryavanshi playing at a strike rate of just above 200 was because GT bowlers had managed to keep him quiet. Jason Holder was the pick among the bowlers. The West Indies all-rounder picked up a couple of wickets while giving away only 27 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada, too, picked up a couple of wickets while going for 35 runs in his spell.

You Might Be Interested In

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans win by 7 wickets to reach IPL 2026 Final

It was a clinical chase from the Gujarat Titans thanks to their openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo shared yet another marvellous opening stand before Sudharsan, for the second time in two games, got out via hit-wicket. The left-handed batter once again lost control of his bat while hitting a shot, and the bat clattered the stumps. However, it was Gill who played a fantastic knock. The GT skipper scored 104 runs and timed the ball perfectly to different parts of the ground. Thanks to his knock, it never looked like the Titans were out of the chase. Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia, playing against their former team, were at the crease when the latter hit the winning runs to qualify for the IPL 2026 final. 

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Playoffs: Top Scorers And Man Of The Match Award

Shubman Gill was the top scorer in the GT vs RR, Qualifier 2. The GT skipper scored 104 runs in 53 balls in the second innings. He smashed 15 fours and three sixes in his innings to lead his team to their third final in the IPL. For his century, Gill was named the player of the match as GT defeated RR by seven wickets to reach IPL 2026 Final.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2
Tags: GT vs RRgujarat-titanshome-hero-pos-6IPL 2026IPL 2026 playoffsIPL Final 2026Qualifier 2rajasthan royalsshubman gillvaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

GT vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Scripts Unwanted History, Butter-Fingered Disasters Equal Bizarre T20 World Record During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After GT vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Swells Lead At The Top | Check Top 10 List

GT vs RR: 5 Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Download link, Cut-Off Marks And Selection Status

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

CNG Price Hike in Mumbai: ₹86/kg Puts Pressure On Daily Travel

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At University of California, Riverside

Iran Reportedly Shuts Entire Airspace Without Releasing An Official NOTAM

US To Strike Cuba Today? Top US Military Officials Arrive In Cuba

Government Intensifies Efforts To Maintain Fuel And LPG Supply, Acts Against Diversion

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

QUICK LINKS