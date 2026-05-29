GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill delivered at the right place at the right time as the Gujarat Titans skipper played a captain’s knock in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium on Friday, 29th May to slam a 5th hundred in the Indian Premier League.
The Gujarat Titans skipper’s innings was laced with 15 boundaries and 3 towering sixes, which helped him reach the milestone in 47 balls. With this latest ton, he now is now the first-ever captain in the history of IPL Playoffs to score a hundred.
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Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.