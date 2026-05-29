GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill delivered at the right place at the right time as the Gujarat Titans skipper played a captain’s knock in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium on Friday, 29th May to slam a 5th hundred in the Indian Premier League.

The Gujarat Titans skipper’s innings was laced with 15 boundaries and 3 towering sixes, which helped him reach the milestone in 47 balls. With this latest ton, he now is now the first-ever captain in the history of IPL Playoffs to score a hundred.

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