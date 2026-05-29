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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill delivered at the right place at the right time as he played a captain’s knock in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium on Friday, May 29 to slam a 5th hundred in Indian Premier League.

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match. Photo IPL X
GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match. Photo IPL X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 23:01 IST

GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill delivered at the right place at the right time as the Gujarat Titans skipper played a captain’s knock in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur Stadium on Friday, 29th May to slam a 5th hundred in the Indian Premier League. 

The Gujarat Titans skipper’s innings was laced with 15 boundaries and 3 towering sixes, which helped him reach the milestone in 47 balls. With this latest ton, he now is now the first-ever captain in the history of IPL Playoffs to score a hundred. 

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GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match
Tags: GT vs RRGT vs RR IPL 2026GT vs RR Qualifier 2IPL 2026shubman gillShubman Gill CenturyShubman Gill century vs RRShubman Gill Hundred

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GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

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GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match
GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match
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