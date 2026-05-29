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Home > World News > Iran Rejects Trump’s Move To Expand Abraham Accords, Terms It Politically Driven and Unsustainable

Iran Rejects Trump’s Move To Expand Abraham Accords, Terms It Politically Driven and Unsustainable

Iran rejected Donald Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords, saying regional peace cannot be forced through foreign pressure or short-term political deals.

Iran has rejected Abraham Accords expansion move by Trump (Photo: ANI)
Iran has rejected Abraham Accords expansion move by Trump (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 22:06 IST

Iran has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest push to expand the Abraham Accords across the Middle East and South Asia, saying any lasting peace framework must be based on “ground realities” and not on foreign pressure or political optics. In an interview with ANI, Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali criticised Washington’s attempt to push regional countries towards normalisation agreements with Israel. His remarks came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said it was “mandatory” for several Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement linked to ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

Trump named countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, saying a wider acceptance of the accords could help create what he described as an “unparalleled World Coalition” for peace in the region.

Iran says peace cannot be built through foreign pressure

Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Ambassador Fathali said durable regional stability cannot be created through external pressure or temporary political calculations.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any real framework for regional peace and stability must be built on the realities on the ground and the interests of the nations in the region,” Fathali told ANI.

“Agreements that lack a real political and geopolitical foundation, and are instead designed based on short-term considerations and foreign pressure, will not be durable or sustainable,” he added.

The Iranian envoy stressed that genuine security in West Asia must emerge from cooperation between countries within the region rather than through Western-led diplomatic arrangements.

Tehran calls Abraham Accords politically unsustainable

Fathali also described the Abraham Accords as divisive initiatives that focus more on political symbolism than practical regional peace. He noted that several countries reportedly facing pressure from the United States to join the accords have either publicly or privately expressed reservations.

According to him, the framework does not match the domestic political realities or regional interests of many countries being asked to participate.

“This demonstrates that any regional plan will face serious challenges if it is not built on the political, historical, and social realities of the region, and in our view, imposing these accords on the countries of the region is completely rejected,” he asserted.

The ambassador’s comments indicate Tehran’s firm opposition to any externally driven effort to reshape regional alliances without addressing longstanding political and geopolitical tensions.

Trump continues to push broader regional agreement

Despite resistance from Iran and visible hesitation from countries such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Trump has continued promoting the expansion of the Abraham Accords as part of a wider diplomatic package connected to ongoing talks with Tehran.

In his social media post, Trump claimed negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” and argued that a broader acceptance of the accords would bring peace to the Middle East “for the first time in millennia.”

However, Iran’s outright rejection of the proposal has created an immediate roadblock for Trump’s proposed diplomatic framework. Tehran has made it clear that it does not view externally imposed agreements as a path towards long-term peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: Did Iran Offer Free Services In Strait Of Hormuz? Why Tehran Now Wants Fees And What It Means For India   

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Iran Rejects Trump’s Move To Expand Abraham Accords, Terms It Politically Driven and Unsustainable
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Iran Rejects Trump’s Move To Expand Abraham Accords, Terms It Politically Driven and Unsustainable
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