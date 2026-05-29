GT vs RR: 5 Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

GT vs RR: History was made in the world of cricket on Friday, 29 May, as Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ripped apart Gujarat Titans’ bowling in the high stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. Bihar’s young left-handed opener played a breathtaking knock of 96 off 47 deliveries at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. In the process, the batting sensation broke five monumental records, completely rewriting IPL record books. Thanks to a late flurry from Donovan Ferreira, RR finally wrapped up on 214/6. Here are the 5 incredible milestones Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved in his historic outing versus GT.

Fastest Player Globally to 1,000 IPL Runs

Meanwhile, Vaibhav also made it to the record books as the fastest player in the world to reach 1,000-run milestone in IPL in terms of balls faced. The teen, who made his debut in 2025, reached the landmark off just 440 balls – his 23rd innings. He surpassed the previous world record of West Indian giant Andre Russell, who needed 545 balls to get to his first 1,000 IPL runs.

Most Powerplay Runs in a Single IPL Edition

Sooryavanshi got the RR away to a flying start, smashing 31 runs off just 17 balls in the first six overs on Friday night. With this, he took his overall Powerplay tally to a whopping 521 runs in IPL 2026, creating a new all-time record for most Powerplay runs in an edition of IPL. He easily beat the previous record of 467 runs, set by David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s title-winning campaign of 2016.

Most Boundaries in a Single T20 Tournament

The young lad also scripted his name in the world record books by breaking the world record for most boundaries ( fours and sixes combined) hit in a single T20 tournament. Vaibhav needed nine boundaries to beat Jos Buttler’s tally of 128 and achieved the feat by cracking a boundary on the first ball of the 14th over.

Youngest Batter to Score 700 Runs in a Season

Vaibhav crossed the mark in his masterclass in New Chandigarh and became the youngest batter to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition of IPL. He did so at the tender age of 15 years and 63 days. The earlier record was held by GT’s B Sai Sudharsan, who was 23 years and 227 days old when he crossed the milestone in IPL 2025.

First Uncapped Player to Hit 700 Runs in an IPL Edition

Before the match, 20 runs were enough for the left-handed dynamic opener to reach the elusive 700-run peak. During the Qualifier 2 clash, Vaibhav calmly cruised past the milestone to become the first uncapped player in the 19-year history of the IPL to score 700+ runs in a single season. Vaibhav also surpassed his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous uncapped record of 625 runs set back in 2023.

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