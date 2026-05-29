IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Swells Lead At The Top | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR: 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his hold on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with a stunning 96 off 47 balls in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. The teenage prodigy is in the form of his life after a sizzling 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator just 48 hours ago. His masterclass against Gujarat’s elite bowling attack saw him accumulate an unmatched 776 runs this season, a massive lead over other contenders Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.
Interestingly, the spectacle knock was decorated with rare tactical maturity. The left-hander registered his slowest IPL fifty off 28 balls as he showed incredible restraint after losing opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel inside the first two overs.Sooryavanshi changed gears in brutal fashion after surviving the first storm, blasting seven towering sixes and eight boundaries to finish with a strike-rate of 204.26. His spectacular blitz drove Royals to a massive 214/6, turning the high-stakes playoff game into a one-man show as he fell just four runs short of a century after being caught off Kagiso Rabada.
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|776
|16
|16
|0
|103
|48.50
|327
|237.30
|1
|5
|63
|72
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|665
|16
|16
|2
|100
|47.50
|419
|158.71
|1
|7
|67
|29
|3
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|630
|15
|15
|1
|86
|45.00
|394
|159.89
|0
|6
|59
|30
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|624
|15
|15
|2
|69
|48.00
|390
|160.00
|0
|6
|48
|31
|5
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|602
|15
|15
|0
|91
|40.13
|330
|182.42
|0
|6
|60
|32
|6
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|600
|15
|15
|3
|105*
|50.00
|365
|164.38
|1
|4
|64
|22
|7
|K L Rahul
|DC
|593
|14
|14
|1
|152*
|45.62
|340
|174.41
|1
|5
|56
|31
|8
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|563
|15
|15
|1
|135*
|40.21
|275
|204.72
|1
|4
|50
|43
|9
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|563
|13
|13
|0
|111
|43.31
|345
|163.18
|1
|3
|51
|36
|10
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|515
|16
|16
|2
|81*
|36.79
|333
|154.65
|0
|6
|47
|24
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.