IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Swells Lead At The Top | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR: 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his hold on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with a stunning 96 off 47 balls in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. The teenage prodigy is in the form of his life after a sizzling 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator just 48 hours ago. His masterclass against Gujarat’s elite bowling attack saw him accumulate an unmatched 776 runs this season, a massive lead over other contenders Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

Interestingly, the spectacle knock was decorated with rare tactical maturity. The left-hander registered his slowest IPL fifty off 28 balls as he showed incredible restraint after losing opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel inside the first two overs.Sooryavanshi changed gears in brutal fashion after surviving the first storm, blasting seven towering sixes and eight boundaries to finish with a strike-rate of 204.26. His spectacular blitz drove Royals to a massive 214/6, turning the high-stakes playoff game into a one-man show as he fell just four runs short of a century after being caught off Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After SRH vs RR

Pos Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 776 16 16 0 103 48.50 327 237.30 1 5 63 72 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 665 16 16 2 100 47.50 419 158.71 1 7 67 29 3 Shubman Gill GT 630 15 15 1 86 45.00 394 159.89 0 6 59 30 4 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 624 15 15 2 69 48.00 390 160.00 0 6 48 31 5 Ishan Kishan SRH 602 15 15 0 91 40.13 330 182.42 0 6 60 32 6 Virat Kohli RCB 600 15 15 3 105* 50.00 365 164.38 1 4 64 22 7 K L Rahul DC 593 14 14 1 152* 45.62 340 174.41 1 5 56 31 8 Abhishek Sharma SRH 563 15 15 1 135* 40.21 275 204.72 1 4 50 43 9 Mitchell Marsh LSG 563 13 13 0 111 43.31 345 163.18 1 3 51 36 10 Dhruv Jurel RR 515 16 16 2 81* 36.79 333 154.65 0 6 47 24