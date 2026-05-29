WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: The international road to the highly anticipated Clash in Italy Premium Live Event reaches its absolute boiling point tonight as the blue brand delivers its definitive go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Emanating live from the packed Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 29 2026, this high-stakes global broadcasting window promises an electric atmosphere with native European talent taking centre stage. Fans across the world are buckled in to see Cody Rhodes demand absolute retribution after suffering a shocking physical beatdown last week. Simultaneously, the women’s division is bracing for chaos as heavy hitters prepare to establish ultimate psychological dominance before flying to Italy.

WWE SmackDown Match Card: May 29, 2026

Match Card Superstars Involved Segment Opening Feature Match Axiom vs The Miz Singles Grudge Match Championship Confrontation Cody Rhodes and Gunther Live Ring Segment Women’s Division Statement Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley Live Mic Promo Segment Advertised Appearance Trick Williams Men’s United States Champion Promo Special Showcase Appearance Tiffany Stratton Women’s United States Champion Segment

Why Is Local Hero Axiom Battling Veteran Superstar The Miz Tonight?

Scheduled to be a really exciting singles match-up as you have the Barcelona native “The Swiss Superman” Axiom going up against former multiple-time grand slam champion The Miz. Tension boiled over into next week last week during a segment backstage with Axiom and Nathan Frazer calling The Miz cursed. In rage over being called cursed, The Miz made an open challenge to settle it now in the ring tonight. As usual, the crowd in Europe will side with Axiom just blindly.

How Will Cody Rhodes Respond To The Brutal Assault By Gunther?

The most exciting aspect of the evening involves the expected appearance of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on challenger Gunther. Last Friday, The Ring General surprised The American Nightmare, putting him down with a vicious chokeout submission. Eighty-four hours away from their world title fight at Clash in Italy, Rhodes has the lone goal of revenge as this face-to-face is destined to go off the rails with both warriors aiming for the final psychological blow.

What Warning Will Jade Cargill Deliver To Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

With all eyes on the women’s division tonight, an imposing Jade Cargill comes to the ring to give a blunt and sinister warning to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She has been on a total physical streak over the past week and physically demolished the Eradicator with a brutal Jaded Slam in the last edition of SmackDown. As the women clash once again for her massive title match in the upcoming Italian premium live event, Cargill is bound to command the mic to reiterate how she will finally capture the championship.

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