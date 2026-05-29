LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus Andre Russell record broken Google Pixel 10 Pro iran Abhilasha Barak Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

Get the complete WWE SmackDown match card for tonight, May 29 2026. Discover the confirmed matches, major segments, timing, and latest updates for the go-home show.

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details (Image Source: X)
WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 21:59 IST

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: The international road to the highly anticipated Clash in Italy Premium Live Event reaches its absolute boiling point tonight as the blue brand delivers its definitive go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Emanating live from the packed Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 29 2026, this high-stakes global broadcasting window promises an electric atmosphere with native European talent taking centre stage. Fans across the world are buckled in to see Cody Rhodes demand absolute retribution after suffering a shocking physical beatdown last week. Simultaneously, the women’s division is bracing for chaos as heavy hitters prepare to establish ultimate psychological dominance before flying to Italy. 

WWE SmackDown Match Card: May 29, 2026

Match Card  Superstars Involved  Segment
Opening Feature Match Axiom vs The Miz Singles Grudge Match
Championship Confrontation Cody Rhodes and Gunther Live Ring Segment
Women’s Division Statement Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley Live Mic Promo Segment
Advertised Appearance Trick Williams Men’s United States Champion Promo
Special Showcase Appearance Tiffany Stratton Women’s United States Champion Segment

Why Is Local Hero Axiom Battling Veteran Superstar The Miz Tonight?

Scheduled to be a really exciting singles match-up as you have the Barcelona native “The Swiss Superman” Axiom going up against former multiple-time grand slam champion The Miz. Tension boiled over into next week last week during a segment backstage with Axiom and Nathan Frazer calling The Miz cursed. In rage over being called cursed, The Miz made an open challenge to settle it now in the ring tonight. As usual, the crowd in Europe will side with Axiom just blindly.

How Will Cody Rhodes Respond To The Brutal Assault By Gunther?

The most exciting aspect of the evening involves the expected appearance of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on challenger Gunther. Last Friday, The Ring General surprised The American Nightmare, putting him down with a vicious chokeout submission. Eighty-four hours away from their world title fight at Clash in Italy, Rhodes has the lone goal of revenge as this face-to-face is destined to go off the rails with both warriors aiming for the final psychological blow.

You Might Be Interested In

What Warning Will Jade Cargill Deliver To Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

With all eyes on the women’s division tonight, an imposing Jade Cargill comes to the ring to give a blunt and sinister warning to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She has been on a total physical streak over the past week and physically demolished the Eradicator with a brutal Jaded Slam in the last edition of SmackDown. As the women clash once again for her massive title match in the upcoming Italian premium live event, Cargill is bound to command the mic to reiterate how she will finally capture the championship.

Also Read: Colombia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & South American Legacy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details
Tags: Axiom vs The Miz SmackDownCody Rhodes Confronts GuntherJade Cargill Warns Rhea RipleyOlimpic Arena Barcelona SpainWatch SmackDown LiveWWE Clash in Italy Go Home ShowWWE SmackDown Match Card May 29 2026

RELATED News

GT vs RR: Toss Rigging In IPL 2026? Coin Being Tossed Twice Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Match Goes Viral— WATCH

GT vs RR Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Aiden Markram— 3 Players Who Can Replace Rishabh Pant As LSG Captain

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Trophy Drought Analysis & Tournament History

LATEST NEWS

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

Trump Demands ‘No Nuclear Bomb, Toll-Free Hormuz’ Before Iran Peace Deal: ‘Final Decision Coming’

Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live

Iran To Start Charging Fee In Hormuz

Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, Time, Importance, Rituals, Remedies, And Religious Significance

Ayushman Card Apply Online 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Get ₹5 Lakh Health Cover

Abhilasha Barak Wins Prestigious UN Award

Trustees Jairaj Thacker and Sujay Jairaj, Principal Sonali Gandhi, JNS Mumbai Blend Excellence with Holistic Learning – World News Network

New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

What Is Arash-e Kamangir?

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details
WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details
WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details
WWE SmackDown Match Card May 29, 2026: Cody Rhodes To Confront Gunther; Jade Cargill Warns Rhea Ripley And More | See Full Details

QUICK LINKS