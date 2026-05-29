LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus Dowry Death Case Gaurav Khanna ayushman bharat card press-release-pnn China Taiwan News Deputy CM Post MSCI Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Records IMD Mumbai Weather neet ug Abhijeet Dipke ai chennai super kings Blue Origin OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, key players, coach, tournament history and achievements of Los Canaleros.

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players
Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 18:47 IST

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026: The Panama national soccer team is trying to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Panama are still considered one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region and are looking to qualify for the upcoming tournament under coach Thomas Christiansen. The Canaleros hope to continue what they have done in the last 10 years, since Panama debuted in the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and since then the team has been a strong rival in CONCACAF games. Panama’s team is filled with leadership and rookies, with the hope of fans that they can go toe-to-toe with better teams, and maybe make it to their second World Cup finals.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Panama’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: 

  • Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Luis Mejía, César Samudio.
  • Defenders: César Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andrés Andrade, Edgardo Fariña, José Córdoba, Éric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Roderick Miller.
  • Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, César Yanis, Yoel Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londoño.
  • Forwards: Ismael Díaz, Cecilio Waterman, José Fajardo, Tomás Rodríguez.

Panama’s team is a good blend of experience and youth. Captain Aníbal Godoy continues to be the midfield anchor while Adalberto Carrasquilla is considered one of the most important players for the team. Defenders Amir Murillo and Fidel Escobar bring leadership at the back, while forwards Ismael Díaz and José Fajardo provide attacking threat.

You Might Be Interested In

FIFA Ranking

Panama is a regular at CONCACAF level and is usually rated as one of the stronger sides in Central America. Steady showings at regional and qualifying matches have seen the side stay in the top 40-50 in FIFA Men’s World Rankings for much of its recent history.

Under coach Thomas Christiansen the team has become much more tactically organized and competitive with more highly ranked teams. Recent appearances in the CONCACAF Nations league and Gold Cup will help keep Panama in international consideration.

Tournament History and Achievements

Panama qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2018, making history. The team played in Russia, scoring its first goal in a World Cup game when Felipe Baloy found the net in a group-stage match against England.

While Panama failed to make it past the group stage, qualifying for the tournament was a historic achievement for the country. Since then the squad has only grown into a regular contender in CONCACAF competitions.

Panama have been runners-up in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on several occasions including 2005, 2013 and 2023, and won the CONCACAF Championship in 1951. The team has also advanced to the latter stages of a number of regional tournaments, a sign of its development in recent years.

With experienced leaders, talented young players and an established coach in Thomas Christiansen, Panama will be looking to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and continue writing new chapters in the country’s football history.

Also Read: England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Trophy Drought Analysis & Tournament History

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players
Tags: FIFA WC 2026Panamapanama fifa rankingpanama fifa world cup 2026 squadpanama football team 2026panama national football teampanama world cup history

RELATED News

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Trophy Drought Analysis & Tournament History

Colombia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & South American Legacy

Croatia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Luka Modrić Era Records

Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Key Players & Historic Qualification Journey

LATEST NEWS

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

Supreme Court’s Stern Remark On Dowry

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: 5 Things We Know About Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Comeback

Ayushman Bharat Card Explained: What It Covers, How To Use It, And What You Still Have To Pay For

Rashtrapati Bhavan Honours ‘Organ Man of India’ Nilesh Mandlewala with Padma Shri

China Sends 10 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan

Kolkata Weather Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert as IMD Warns of Sudden Weather Shift

Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far

Horoscope Tomorrow 30 May, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players
Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players
Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players
Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

QUICK LINKS