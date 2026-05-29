Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Tournament History & Key Players

Panama FIFA World Cup 2026: The Panama national soccer team is trying to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Panama are still considered one of the strongest teams in the CONCACAF region and are looking to qualify for the upcoming tournament under coach Thomas Christiansen. The Canaleros hope to continue what they have done in the last 10 years, since Panama debuted in the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and since then the team has been a strong rival in CONCACAF games. Panama’s team is filled with leadership and rookies, with the hope of fans that they can go toe-to-toe with better teams, and maybe make it to their second World Cup finals.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Panama’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Luis Mejía, César Samudio.

Orlando Mosquera, Luis Mejía, César Samudio. Defenders: César Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andrés Andrade, Edgardo Fariña, José Córdoba, Éric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Roderick Miller.

César Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Andrés Andrade, Edgardo Fariña, José Córdoba, Éric Davis, Jiovany Ramos, Roderick Miller. Midfielders: Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, César Yanis, Yoel Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londoño.

Aníbal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, César Yanis, Yoel Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, Azarias Londoño. Forwards: Ismael Díaz, Cecilio Waterman, José Fajardo, Tomás Rodríguez.

Panama’s team is a good blend of experience and youth. Captain Aníbal Godoy continues to be the midfield anchor while Adalberto Carrasquilla is considered one of the most important players for the team. Defenders Amir Murillo and Fidel Escobar bring leadership at the back, while forwards Ismael Díaz and José Fajardo provide attacking threat.

FIFA Ranking

Panama is a regular at CONCACAF level and is usually rated as one of the stronger sides in Central America. Steady showings at regional and qualifying matches have seen the side stay in the top 40-50 in FIFA Men’s World Rankings for much of its recent history.

Under coach Thomas Christiansen the team has become much more tactically organized and competitive with more highly ranked teams. Recent appearances in the CONCACAF Nations league and Gold Cup will help keep Panama in international consideration.

Tournament History and Achievements

Panama qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2018, making history. The team played in Russia, scoring its first goal in a World Cup game when Felipe Baloy found the net in a group-stage match against England.

While Panama failed to make it past the group stage, qualifying for the tournament was a historic achievement for the country. Since then the squad has only grown into a regular contender in CONCACAF competitions.

Panama have been runners-up in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on several occasions including 2005, 2013 and 2023, and won the CONCACAF Championship in 1951. The team has also advanced to the latter stages of a number of regional tournaments, a sign of its development in recent years.

With experienced leaders, talented young players and an established coach in Thomas Christiansen, Panama will be looking to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and continue writing new chapters in the country’s football history.