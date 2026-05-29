Colombia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & South American Legacy

Colombia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia national football team ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with talented, experienced squad. The team will represent Colombia internationally and will compete in the tournament to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Colombia has forged a strong reputation in South American football, underpinned by its passionate fan base, attacking brand of football, and a history of producing world-class players. The Los Cafeteros, guided by coach Néstor Lorenzo, hope to be a team to be reckoned with in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Colombia enter the tournament with experienced stars such as James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Davinson Sánchez, as well as a number of emerging talents and will be hoping to write another memorable chapter in their football history.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Colombia’s squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Álvaro Montero, Camilo Vargas.

David Ospina, Álvaro Montero, Camilo Vargas. Defenders: Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Deiver Machado.

Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Lucumí, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica, Yerry Mina, Willer Ditta, Deiver Machado. Midfielders: Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Portilla, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Jaminton Campaz.

Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Portilla, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Jaminton Campaz. Forwards: Luis Díaz, Jhon Córdoba, Luis Suárez, Andrés Gómez, Cucho Hernández.

Colombia’s key players are goalkeeper David Ospina, defender Davinson Sánchez, midfielder James Rodríguez and winger Luis Díaz, who is seen as Colombia’s biggest attacking threat.

FIFA Ranking

In recent years, Colombia has been one of the strongest teams in South America. In mid-2026, the team was ranked in the top 20 of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Regular appearances in World Cup qualifying and continental tournaments have kept Colombia in the upper ranks of the soccer world.

Tournament History and Achievements

Colombia has a proud and rich footballing history and has been one of the more competitive national teams in South America for decades. They first appeared in the FIFA World Cup in 1962 and since then have qualified for the tournament on a number of occasions. Colombia’s best World Cup performance came in 2014 in Brazil when the team reached the quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history under coach Jose Pekerman. They won four games in a row in that memorable tournament before losing to hosts Brazil.James Rodriguez was one of the best players in 2014 and finished top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals. That volley against Uruguay was sensational and remains one of the best goals in World Cup history. James was the first Colombian to claim the coveted Golden Boot award.

Besides the World Cup, Colombia has had good results in Copa America. In 2001 the national team won the Copa América for the first and only time in its history, winning every game and conceding no goal . Colombia have also been second and reached the semi-finals a few times. Colombia still has a lot to offer the world of international football with its technical style of play, talented players and passionate fanatics.