Anthropic Beats OpenAI With $965 Billion Valuation To Become World’s Most Valuable AI Startup — Can Claude Challenge ChatGPT’s Dominance?

After securing $65 billion in funding, Anthropic’s valuation now stands at $965 billion, beating OpenAI and becoming the highest-valued AI startup globally, as competition to be on the top in the world of AI heats up. San Francisco’s artificial intelligence company Anthropic has now taken the top place as the world’s most valuable AI startup. The firm announced Friday it has now raised $65 billion in its Series H funding round; post-money valuation sits at $965 billion. Anthropic, the creator of the Claude AI technology, is now out-valued by OpenAI, which previously raised $122 billion in March and is now valued at $852 billion. The funding came during a funding round in March.

The funding reflects increasing investor belief in the AI’s ability to be one of the next decade’s most transformative technologies; the competition to create cutting-edge AI, lock down computing power, and win over customers is quickening.

Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI in Race for AI Valuation

The new valuation is a massive jump from Anthropic’s prior valuation of $380 billion in February, meaning the firm’s value has more than doubled in a couple of months.

Anthropic’s rise comes as companies around the world are rapidly embedding AI into coding, cybersecurity, research, customer support and enterprise workflows. Its flagship AI assistant, Claude, has become one of the most serious challengers to ChatGPT, helping the company gain significant traction among corporate customers.

Anthropic said earlier this month its annualised revenue run rate had topped $47 billion due to strong commercial demand for its AI products.

Where Will The New Capital Go?

It stated the funds would be primarily used to grow its computing capacity, increase its AI research, and improve model performance, as well as accommodate increasing customer demand.

Anthropic will spend heavily to scale up Claude and improve AI safety and interpretability research. The company has also struck major infrastructure deals to secure future computing capacity, a major bottleneck for AI firms today.

The startup has deals with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of additional capacity, and partnerships with Google and Broadcom will bring next-generation TPU infrastructure. Anthropic has also secured GPU capacity on SpaceX’s Colossus platforms.

Who Backed The Round?

Some of the most renowned investors worldwide, including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, Coatue and ICONIQ, led this round of financing.

Other strategic technology partners who participated in the round include Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix. The financing package also includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from hyperscale cloud providers.

Amazon said it contributed $5 billion as part of its earlier commitment and could spend as much as $25 billion on Anthropic over time, as per reports. The AI firm has promised to invest more than $100 billion in Amazon cloud infrastructure over the next decade.

Google, owned by Alphabet, has also invested several billion dollars under a previously announced commitment to support the growth of Anthropic.

AI Boom Persists To Draw In Capital

Anthropic’s fundraising milestone highlights the massive inflow of capital into artificial intelligence as companies rush to build bigger, more powerful models.

Both Anthropic and OpenAI are reported to be planning an initial public offering at some stage in the future, as well as continuing to raise private funding to sustain high research costs in AI development.

Although growing rapidly, Anthropic has struggled with infrastructure capacity recently, including periods of user restriction during busy periods, which new funding should help to solve and to maintain the rate of development.

But Why Are So Many Companies Interested In Anthropic?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, Anthropic has become one of the most prominent companies in the artificial intelligence sector. Their models, named Claude and a family of variants thereof, are widely used in many applications, such as coding, security, and business products. “Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers,” said Krishna Rao, Anthropic CFO, who claims new funding should support the company to sustain the strong demand and innovation.

Anthropic’s latest funding round, which values the company at nearly $1 trillion and comes amid rapidly accelerating revenue growth, is a sign that the AI arms race is entering a new phase — one where access to capital, computing power and enterprise adoption could decide who the industry’s next long-term winner is.

Also Read: Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?