Anthropic Beats OpenAI With $965 Billion Valuation To Become World’s Most Valuable AI Startup — Can Claude Challenge ChatGPT’s Dominance?

Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI in Race for AI Valuation
The new valuation is a massive jump from Anthropic’s prior valuation of $380 billion in February, meaning the firm’s value has more than doubled in a couple of months.
Anthropic’s rise comes as companies around the world are rapidly embedding AI into coding, cybersecurity, research, customer support and enterprise workflows. Its flagship AI assistant, Claude, has become one of the most serious challengers to ChatGPT, helping the company gain significant traction among corporate customers.
Anthropic said earlier this month its annualised revenue run rate had topped $47 billion due to strong commercial demand for its AI products.
Where Will The New Capital Go?
It stated the funds would be primarily used to grow its computing capacity, increase its AI research, and improve model performance, as well as accommodate increasing customer demand.
Anthropic will spend heavily to scale up Claude and improve AI safety and interpretability research. The company has also struck major infrastructure deals to secure future computing capacity, a major bottleneck for AI firms today.
The startup has deals with Amazon for up to five gigawatts of additional capacity, and partnerships with Google and Broadcom will bring next-generation TPU infrastructure. Anthropic has also secured GPU capacity on SpaceX’s Colossus platforms.
Who Backed The Round?
Some of the most renowned investors worldwide, including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, Coatue and ICONIQ, led this round of financing.
Other strategic technology partners who participated in the round include Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix. The financing package also includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from hyperscale cloud providers.
Amazon said it contributed $5 billion as part of its earlier commitment and could spend as much as $25 billion on Anthropic over time, as per reports. The AI firm has promised to invest more than $100 billion in Amazon cloud infrastructure over the next decade.
Google, owned by Alphabet, has also invested several billion dollars under a previously announced commitment to support the growth of Anthropic.
AI Boom Persists To Draw In Capital
Anthropic’s fundraising milestone highlights the massive inflow of capital into artificial intelligence as companies rush to build bigger, more powerful models.
Both Anthropic and OpenAI are reported to be planning an initial public offering at some stage in the future, as well as continuing to raise private funding to sustain high research costs in AI development.
Although growing rapidly, Anthropic has struggled with infrastructure capacity recently, including periods of user restriction during busy periods, which new funding should help to solve and to maintain the rate of development.
But Why Are So Many Companies Interested In Anthropic?
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, Anthropic has become one of the most prominent companies in the artificial intelligence sector. Their models, named Claude and a family of variants thereof, are widely used in many applications, such as coding, security, and business products. “Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers,” said Krishna Rao, Anthropic CFO, who claims new funding should support the company to sustain the strong demand and innovation.
Anthropic’s latest funding round, which values the company at nearly $1 trillion and comes amid rapidly accelerating revenue growth, is a sign that the AI arms race is entering a new phase — one where access to capital, computing power and enterprise adoption could decide who the industry’s next long-term winner is.
Also Read: Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.