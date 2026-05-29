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Home > Business News > Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?

Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?

Wipro shares rallied after expanding its AI partnership with ServiceNow. Here's what's driving investor interest and what the deal means for growth.

Wipro shares gained after its expanded AI partnership with ServiceNow boosted investor sentiment.
Wipro shares gained after its expanded AI partnership with ServiceNow boosted investor sentiment.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 10:12 IST

Wipro Share Price Today On May 29, 2026: Wipro’s shares jumped on May 29 following the announcement that it was further deepening its ties with ServiceNow and aiming to offer agentic AI solutions to core enterprise functions. The announcement had a significant impact on Wipro’s ADRs in the US market overnight, and this positive trend continued with domestic stocks. The share opened higher and had briefly crossed the 211 mark before it gave way to profit booking; however, the trend in the stock was evidently bullish.

Wipro stocks up after AI-focus announcement

Wipro stock opened at ₹211 on the BSE, as against the previous close of ₹201.58. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹211 before some profit booking.

Wipro shares were trading at Rs 205.09, up Rs 3.51 or 1.74% at 0932 hours on the BSE. Even as the stock came, the Wipro share price is at Rs 205.09, up by Rs 3.51, or 1.74%, as of 9:32 am on the BSE. Even though it reversed its morning highs, the share is trading in green, showing the sustained investors’ confidence in the company’s AI growth plan.

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This surge comes after Wipro’s ADR jumped 18.54% to $2.43 on the NYSE on Thursday. The ADR rallied over 21% in the session to an intraday high of $2.49, reflecting robust global investor interest.

What’s fuelling the rally in Wipro shares?

The rally’s main driver is Wipro’s strengthened partnership with ServiceNow to assist enterprises in deploying and scaling agentic AI-powered workflows.

With the agreement in place, Wipro will embed its suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions, known as ‘Wipro Intelligence’, into the ServiceNow AI platform, enabling work initiation, management and execution across enterprise systems, improving transparency, governance and overall productivity, and minimising manual interference and decision-making while enhancing responsibility in large organisations.

Which business areas will benefit from this partnership?

Under the collaboration Wipro and ServiceNow will offer AI-powered workflows in the business functions of information technology (IT), human resources (HR), procurement and cybersecurity. We want to enable organisations to automate routine processes, improve operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making and simplify the way work is orchestrated across departments through advanced AI capabilities.

The partnership will help organisations to automate complex processes, improve workflow orchestration and create more efficient operating models, Wipro said.

Key AI solutions in the partnership

Several solutions in the Wipro Intelligence portfolio will leverage ServiceNow’s AI capabilities:

Smart Procure: Designed specifically for simplifying procurement. Its shared intake, approval and execution workflows will support organizations in shortening procurement cycle times and improving efficiency

Autonomous Networks for Telco: AI-Driven Automation for Telecom Companies. This solution improves issue resolution, service quality, and operational efficiency.

Cyber Transform: Aims to enhance cybersecurity operations through improved vulnerability management, incident response and automation of security workflows.

What investors need to know

The announcement further underscores Wipro’s commitment to becoming a significant player in the rapidly evolving enterprise AI space. Companies demonstrating a real-world, scalable application of AI appear to be attracting capital investment, as businesses worldwide invest in automation and AI-driven business processes.

Wipro’s ADR jump and equally robust results on its local exchange imply investors see the ServiceNow alliance as a step to open up fresh streams of AI-powered growth and expand Wipro’s enterprise tech portfolio.

Also Read: Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?
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Wipro Shares Rally After ServiceNow AI Partnership — What’s Driving Investor Interest?
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