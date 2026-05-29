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Home > Business News > Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

Global markets are rising on Wall Street strength and US–Iran ceasefire hopes, but inflation worries and mixed Asian cues keep sentiment cautious, volatile, and headline-driven across trading sessions today.

Global Stok Market Today
Global Stok Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 09:21 IST

Global Markets Today: Riding The rRlly, But Yeah Watching The Headlines- Global markets are mostly trading higher on Friday, May 29, 2026, riding that strong wave from Wall Street’s record-breaking session overnight. The mood is upbeat, almost like traders are leaning into the rally, but not fully trusting it just yet, if that makes sense. A possible US–Iran ceasefire extension is keeping optimism in the air across global markets, kinda acting like “good news fuel” for risk appetite. Still, inflation worries are there in the background, like a quiet reminder that rallies don’t run on headlines alone, not really. So today’s setup feels like that classic tug-of-war thing, buyers chasing momentum, and more cautious traders quietly asking, is this genuine strength, or just another news-driven spike that fades fast.

Major Asian Indices Performance: Mixed but Momentum Still Strong (Thursday, May 28, 2026)

Index Level Change Summary
Japan (Nikkei 225) 65,896.57 +1.86% (+1,200+ pts) Strong rally led by exporters and industrial stocks, nearing record highs
South Korea (Kospi) 8,386.37 +2.46% Semiconductor giants like Samsung and SK Hynix drive tech-led surge
China (Shanghai Composite) 4,098.64 +0.12% Range-bound trading; auto and automation gains offset macro concerns
Hong Kong (Hang Seng) 24,986.50 -1.35% Weakness due to profit-booking in banking and real estate stocks
India (Gift Nifty) 23,894 -103 points Indicates a gap-down start amid mixed global cues

Wall Street Recap: Fresh Record Highs as Tech Leads the Charge (Thursday, May 28, 2026)

Index Closing Level Change
Nasdaq Composite 26,917.47 +0.91%
S&P 500 7,563.63 +0.58%
Dow Jones 50,668.97 +0.05%

US stock markets wrapped up at fresh all-time highs, mostly driven by strong buying in technology shares. The Nasdaq led the rally, while the S&P 500 also posted decent gains. The Dow Jones lagged slightly but still finished in positive territory. Overall, Wall Street ended the session on a broadly upbeat note.

Key Market Drivers: Why Markets Can’t Pick A Mood Today

  • US–Iran Ceasefire hopes: markets are reacting to reports of a possible 60-day truce extension, basically every headline is being treated like a “risk on / risk off” switch, kind of.
  • Wall Street rally effect: record highs in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are still feeding global optimism, like Wall Street left the lights on and everyone else just walked into the party.
  • Inflation pressure reality check: US PCE inflation at 3.8% YoY is quietly reminding traders that rate cuts aren’t a done deal yet, so yeah, the party still has a bouncer.
  • Risk sentiment mood swing: despite uncertainty around the final approval of the draft truce, traders are still leaning “risk on”… but with one eye on the exit door.
  • Tech-led confidence: strong earnings in big tech are doing most of the heavy lifting, keeping bullish mood alive even when geopolitics gets messy a bit.

(With Inputs)

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Also Read: What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus

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Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play
Tags: asian markets performancecrude oil and gold pricesGIFT Nifty todayglobal markets todayinflation impact marketssensex nifty opening trendstock market outlook 2026US Iran Ceasefirewall street record highs

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Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play
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