What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus

Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Brace for a Cautious Start Amid US–Iran Talks. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note today, as investors keep one eye glued to US–Iran peace negotiations. But honestly, global markets rarely move for a single neat reason anymore. Sentiment has become the real driver, one headline up, another down, and volatility follows, like it’s part of the trading plan. Markets don’t just react to news; they react to the emotional reading of the news, which is a bit different. Today’s setup hints at a slightly tilted, cautious opening, mainly because clarity on the US–Iran ceasefire extension is still not there. And investors have seen this storyline before, ceasefires announced, tensions cooled, and then suddenly… flare-ups again. Not fun, but pretty familiar. That’s why the mood isn’t fully optimistic just yet. Traders might finally exhale when the conflict truly ends, not when another “draft deal” headline hits the wire. Until then, it’s less of a clean trend and more tension-led trading, every single session.
Stock Market On Wednesday
The Indian stock market ended marginally lower after a highly volatile trading session. It was also closed on thursday for Bakrid.
Sensex
- Closed at 75,867.80, Fell 141.90 points, Down 0.19%
- Dragged by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks
Nifty 50
- Closed at 23,907.15, Declined 6.55 points, Down 0.03%
- Weakness offset by gains in select sectors like metals, autos, and power
What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?
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