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Home > Business News > What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus

Indian Stock market anticipate a cautious, lower opening Friday, following a volatile session and a holiday, due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential US–Iran ceasefire extension.

stock market today
stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 08:49 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex & Nifty Brace for a Cautious Start Amid US–Iran Talks. The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note today, as investors keep one eye glued to US–Iran peace negotiations. But honestly, global markets rarely move for a single neat reason anymore. Sentiment has become the real driver, one headline up, another down, and volatility follows, like it’s part of the trading plan. Markets don’t just react to news; they react to the emotional reading of the news, which is a bit different. Today’s setup hints at a slightly tilted, cautious opening, mainly because clarity on the US–Iran ceasefire extension is still not there. And investors have seen this storyline before, ceasefires announced, tensions cooled, and then suddenly… flare-ups again. Not fun, but pretty familiar. That’s why the mood isn’t fully optimistic just yet. Traders might finally exhale when the conflict truly ends, not when another “draft deal” headline hits the wire. Until then, it’s less of a clean trend and more tension-led trading, every single session.

Stock Market On Wednesday

The Indian stock market ended marginally lower after a highly volatile trading session. It was also closed on thursday for Bakrid. 

Sensex

  • Closed at 75,867.80, Fell 141.90 points, Down 0.19%
  • Dragged by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks

Nifty 50

  • Closed at 23,907.15, Declined 6.55 points, Down 0.03%
  • Weakness offset by gains in select sectors like metals, autos, and power

What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?

Today’s stock market mood might depend less on charts and more on one big question: Are the US and Iran actually moving toward peace, or is this just another temporary pause before fresh tension? Reports say both countries have worked out a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, and honestly, that sounds like the kind of headline markets usually love. But there’s a catch, the deal is still waiting for Donald Trump’s final approval, and investors know geopolitical stories rarely stay calm for too long. That uncertainty is exactly what’s keeping traders restless.

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US Vice President JD Vance added to the suspense after saying both sides are “close” to a deal, but “not there yet.” Translation? Markets don’t fully trust the calm yet. Especially because this conflict has already seen ceasefires crack before fresh clashes returned. Leaked reports also hint at major concessions from both sides, which could reshape oil prices, shipping routes, and global sentiment. Until something official lands, though, every new update may swing markets faster than fundamentals do.

What Changed Overnight For The Stock Market Today?

Domestic Market : Gift Nifty

Traded near 23,881, indicating a 116-point discount and a possible gap-down start for Indian markets.

Global Market 

  • Asian Markets Rise: Equities increased on Friday over potential US-Iran ceasefire optimism.
  • Nikkei/Topix/Kospi: Nikkei 225 gained 0.88%, Topix increased 0.53%, and Kospi jumped 2.68%.
  • Wall Street Records: US markets closed at historic highs, with the Nasdaq rising 0.91%
  • Tech Sector Rally: Major tech stocks saw gains, including AMD (+4.55%) and Microsoft (+3.47%).
  • Wipro ADR Surge: Surged over 18% in US trading, driven by an expanded AI-driven partnership with ServiceNow.US Inflation: April PCE inflation hit 3.8% YoY, its fastest pace in three years
  • .Jobless Claims: Weekly unemployment filings rose slightly to 215,000, missing the 211,000 forecast.

Commodities 

  • Gold & Precious Metals
    • Spot Gold: Rose by 0.4% to $4,512.79 per ounce, heavily driven by investors keeping a close eye on updates regarding a potential US-Iran ceasefire deal.
    • Weekly Performance: The yellow metal locked in a modest gain of about 0.1% for the week so far.
    • US Gold Futures: Swung up 0.2% to touch $4,543.10.
    • Spot Silver: Rallied sharply, jumping 0.7% to reach $76.17 per ounce.
  • Forex & The US Dollar
    • Dollar Index (DXY): Remained largely flat at 98.997, but sustained a weak streak that puts it on track to close the week 0.3% lower overall against major global currencies.
    • The Euro: Ticked up slightly by 0.03% to fetch $1.1653.
    • The British Pound: Stalled out, trading completely flat at $1.3445.
    • The Japanese Yen: Maintained its ground, strengthening to 159.27 per dollar.
  • Indian Rupee: The rupee has gained a bit of strength today, moving from its opening level of around ₹96.43 down to the current ₹95.77 mark. This comes as the US Dollar continues to see a bit of broad weakness across global markets this week.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Positive Global Cues Push Nifty Back Past 24,000 Post-Bakrid Holiday? Reliance, Adani, Zydus in Focus

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What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? US–Iran Talks, Gift Nifty & Global Markets in Focus
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