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Home > World News > China Sends 10 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan, All Cross Median Line of Taiwan Strait

China Sends 10 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan, All Cross Median Line of Taiwan Strait

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships near its territory as tensions with Beijing continue to rise.

Representational Image (Photo/ANI)
Representational Image (Photo/ANI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 17:57 IST

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported that it detected 10 Chinese military aircraft sorties, eight naval vessels, and four official ships operating around the island as of 6 a.m. local time on Friday. According to a statement posted on X, all 10 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The MND said the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces closely monitored the activities and responded accordingly.

Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan Intensifies

Earlier on Thursday, the MND detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six vessels around itself. All nine sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s central and southwestern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, “9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s central and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded.”

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump, in his gaggle with the press at Joint Base Andrews en route to Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the ‘Taiwan problem’.

“On Taiwan, I’ll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We’ll work on that Taiwan problem,” he said.

Why Does China Claim Taiwan?

China’s claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan’s status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.China’s claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty’s annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Disclaimer: This article is based on official statements, publicly available reports, and information released by relevant authorities at the time of publication. Developments related to Taiwan, China, and international diplomatic or military affairs may change rapidly. Readers are advised to refer to official government statements and trusted news sources for the latest updates. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not endorse any political position, claim, or viewpoint regarding the Taiwan-China dispute.

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China Sends 10 Military Aircraft Near Taiwan, All Cross Median Line of Taiwan Strait
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