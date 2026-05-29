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Home > World News > Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation

Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation

US Vice President JD Vance was booed by graduating cadets during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, sparking backlash after he responded by saying, 'You can’t boo me. I’m the Vice President of the United States'.

Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation (Image: X)
Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 10:59 IST

Graduating cadets heckled and booed the US Vice President Thursday at the US Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony at Falcon Stadium after he responded to their booing with accusations of authoritarianism online, sparking yet another political controversy. As Guest of Honor, JD Vance tried to put out the fire in his speech, attempting to deflect the boos he received by saying, ‘Now you can’t boo me, I’m the Vice President of the United States.’ The comment quickly trended on social media, where critics were of the view that it was a message of hostility towards dissent and freedom of speech. Over 900 Air Force cadets were in attendance for the ceremony and much of the booing apparently was from the graduates themselves.

Watch The Video

What Happened Here?

Prior to his controversial remarks, JD Vance had attempted some light humor concerning commencement speeches, describing watching video snippets of business leaders talking about AI and hearing the audiences boo them. However, his next comment merely added to the dissatisfaction. Social media users of all political persuasion criticized the vice president, likening his moment to that of leaders who have been criticized in the past but acted differently. A few online commentators wondered if Vance had been demonstrating intolerance of criticism, particularly since American politicians have gone face to face with heckling and protests at public events for years.

Social Media Reactions

The controversy escalated after the clips of the graduation ceremony went viral online. Trump administration was also criticized for being even more indifferent to public disapproval. One viral social media post contended that Vance’s remark was in opposition to the principles of ‘free speech,’ which conservatives typically advocate. But others criticized the vice president, saying it was either sarcasm or a joke in a stressful situation during the ceremony. The incident, regardless of the split reactions, soon went onto social media platforms as one of the most talked about political moments for the day.

JD Vance On US-Iran War

In the ceremony, Vance also spoke about the war between Iran and the US military that is currently underway in the Middle East. In response to recent tension and loss of life between the US and its troops, the vice president pointed to the military’s contribution to U.S. foreign policy goals. He singled out members of the special forces who have participated in a mission to save two US Airmen in Iranian territory. ‘You will be the ones who make this promise a reality, the men and women who will go to war in 60 days when the President declares he will not allow Iran to go nuclear, you will be the ones who do it,’ Vance told the graduating cadets, connecting their military service to America’s broader security strategy in the region.

Also Read: Watch Video: Blue Origin’s Glenn Rocket Explodes At Launch Pad In Florida’s Cape Canaveral

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Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation
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Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation

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Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation
Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation
Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation
Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation

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